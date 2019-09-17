Disney Planning To Reboot Assassin’s Creed With New Cast

Rubbing shoulders with a very small group of IP (see: Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto), Ubisoft’s beloved Assassin’s Creed series now belongs in the pantheon of video game franchises that are big enough to transcend into the mainstream – even if the much anticipated 2016 film failed to make much of a dent at the box office a few years back.

True, it may have been a flop with both critics and fans, but Ubisoft’s marquee property has spawned countless games, tie-in books, comics, graphic novels and more and as such, you can bet that it won’t be too long before someone tries to adapt Assassin’s Creed to live-action once again. And if what we’re hearing is true, then it may just happen sooner rather than later.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us about that Aladdin sequel and the She-Hulk show on Disney Plus long before they were announced – the Mouse House has plans to reboot Assassin’s Creed now that they’ve gobbled up Fox. It’ll be with a new cast, too, so don’t expect to see Michael Fassbender back in the lead role.

Details beyond that remain hazy, but our sources say this could either end up as a theatrically released film or, the studio may first reboot the property on Disney Plus and if it’s successful, it could potentially spawn a movie or two. Right now, it’s still early days so it’s unclear what they’ll ultimately decide, but rest assured, the franchise will be adapted to live-action again in the not too distant future.

Whether the Mouse House will have more luck than Fox did though remains to be seen, but starting off on Disney Plus certainly seems like the smarter move here given the failure of 2016’s Assassin’s Creed film. Whatever they end up doing, we’re hopeful that things turn out well as the property has a ton of potential when it comes to live-action adaptations and with any luck, Disney will be the one to finally crack it.