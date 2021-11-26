Disney Plus added 3 new movies and 1 new documentary episode today

It’s the holiday season, and Disney Plus has you covered for family viewing this weekend. As usual, there will be a handful of new additions to the streaming service.

Coming to Disney Plus this weekend is a classic holiday film, two holiday specials, and the second part of an ongoing documentary series.

The late 90s holiday flick Ernest Saves Christmas will be debuting this weekend. This classic film is a perfect Christmas film for both the younger and older members of your family. If you’re after something with comedy flair as well as Christmas spirit, then check out this gem.

For younger viewers, there is a pair of specials featuring popular franchises, with one being the classic Mickey Mouse Christmas special, Duck the Halls. First premiering in December 2016, this Christmas story boasts your favorite Mickey Mouse characters with a vintage art style as they deal with the challenges of cold weather around the holiday season.

The other special joining the service is 2011’s Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas. In a 26 minute special the iconic cast of this animated franchise celebrate Christmas by going on a holiday adventure.

Finally, part two of The Beatles: Get Back is being released, so if you’re a fan of the band or simply looking for something grounded in reality to watch on Disney Plus this weekend, then don’t skip on this. Part one is also now available on Disney+ to get you caught up to speed.