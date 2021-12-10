Following Black Widow‘s controversial day-and-date release, Marvel Studios took a different tack with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as the movie opened exclusively in theaters before landing on Disney Plus three months later. That worked so well that the same trick is being pulled with Eternals. After its arrival in cinemas in early November, Chloe Zhao’s superhero directorial debut is officially confirmed to hit streaming on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Disney broke the news today, revealing that fans only have just over a month to wait until Eternals will be available to stream at no extra cost to subscribers on the Mouse House’s platform. What’s more, the movie will also be available to watch in IMAX Enhanced. It joins 13 other MCU productions released in this format, following their launch on the service on Disney Plus Day. IMAX Enhanced gives “subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home.”

Eternals Behind The Scenes Photos From Gemma Chan 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Eternals stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington. It follows 10 immortal superpowered beings, created by the Celestials to protect the Earth, who reunite in the present-day after their ancient enemies the Deviants rise up again to threaten the planet.

Unusually for a Marvel Studios picture, Eternals faced pretty vicious reviews from critics, resulting in it standing as the lowest-rated MCU flick on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, fans embraced it wholeheartedly and many of the characters have become instant favorites. To date, though, it’s currently unclear if an Eternals 2 is happening or if their saga will continue in spinoffs and offshoots.

So, there you have it, don’t miss Marvel’s Eternals when it blasts onto Disney Plus from next month.