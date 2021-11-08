Here Are All The IMAX Enhanced Marvel Movies Coming To Disney Plus

Disney Plus is receiving a new feature this week. Movies filmed on IMAX cameras can soon be streamed in “IMAX Enhanced” mode, giving viewers the ability to watch select titles in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio.

IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio will show each film in 1.90:1. That’s not quite the squarer 1.43:1 aspect ratio IMAX is known for, but on a standard HD monitor it should minimize the black boxes above and below the content on your screen.

The films getting the feature include:

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Select titles had to be filmed at least partially with IMAX cameras to make the screening possible, and while Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were shot entirely in the format, The Verge reports that Black Widow only contains 22 minutes of footage in the expanded aspect ratio. In such cases, the ratio will change for relevant scenes.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was another recent superhero film to receive the IMAX treatment on streaming, which came to HBO Max in 1.43:1 earlier this year.

The feature was announced in anticipation of Disney Plus Day. A week of promotions will conclude in a full day of announcements on Friday, Nov. 12, when Shang-Chi and Jungle Cruise will premiere on the platform (the former with IMAX Enhanced).

IMAX Enhanced will be available to most Disney Plus subscribers beginning Nov. 12, with some regional delays in select markets.