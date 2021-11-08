Disney Plus Day Full Schedule And Announcements Revealed

Disney Plus Day is quickly approaching, with it falling on Friday, November 12. After a press release, it has been confirmed that we can expect “first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips and appearances” from Disney’s wide array of properties and stars beginning at 6:00am PT.

Not only will there be guest appearances, though, but also exclusive Pixar and Marvel Studios panels only to be seen via the Disney Plus platform. The panels will air at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET and 8:45am PT/11:45am ET respectively. It’s only to be assumed that there will be multiple appearances and trailers unveiled at both panels, so be on the lookout for more information.

As for the full schedule, here’s everything confirmed to be rolling out.

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a documentary going through the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release.

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode of the series that will revisit all of Hawkeye’s moments from the MCU to prepare audiences for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series.

The recent Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) Spin where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her.

The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film Enchanted from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. This to prepare for the Disney Plus release of the sequel, Disenchanted which we can expect in 2022.

All episodes of Fancy Nancy season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior.

A new documentary titled The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish’s recent cinematic concert experience.

There are many things coming on Disney Plus Day and hopefully even more to be announced. What are you most excited about?