Disney Plus Is Adding A Classic Robin Williams Movie In August

It might be a beloved family comedy that was a monster-sized hit when it first reached theaters, but such is life these days that you could make a well-founded argument that Mrs. Doubtfire wouldn’t get made right now, lest it run the risk of offending any number of people.

That being said, it’s still endured as an all-ages classic thanks to Robin Williams‘ legendary performance, which comfortably ranks as one of his very best. The star’s incredible turn as the title character landed him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, while the film itself nabbed Best Picture in the same category.

That’s without even mentioning a box office haul of $441 million, making it the second highest-grossing title of 1993 behind only Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, which is no shame when the dinosaur blockbuster became one of the biggest hits in the history of cinema.

Now that older films from the 20th Century Fox library have begun migrating over to Disney Plus, it was about time Mrs. Doubtfire made the jump, and it’s been confirmed to arrive in the library for subscribers in the United States on August 6th, after being added to the platform in various other territories already.

That should tide over the fans that were demanding to see the NC-17 cut teased by director Chris Columbus, who admitted shortly afterwards that his comments had been taken slightly out of context, but he did confirm that there was definitely enough material left on the cutting room floor to cobble together an R-rated version of Mrs. Doubtfire. In any case, the comedy’s appeal has lasted for almost 30 years, and now an entirely new generation will have the chance to check out the Robin Williams classic for the first time.