The Internet’s Demanding To See The NC-17 Cut Of Mrs. Doubtfire

Did you know that Robin Williams improvised so much on the set of Mrs. Doubtfire that there were various mature cuts of the film, going all the way up to NC-17? That’s the unlikely movie fact that the internet has been grappling with today. The surprising trivia tidbit went viral this Friday following the @factsonfilm Twitter account sharing it online.

But you can’t just tell people that these alternate cuts exist, especially one day after the Snyder Cut of Justice League finally came out, and not expect them to start demanding to see them. Twitter is now full of lovers of the 1993 classic campaigning for Disney – who now owns the 20th Century Fox movie – to release the NC-17 version of Doubtfire. 

Do it, you cowards.

There is no doubt this would happen.

Come on, when’s the release date?

Title suggestion.

Starring Ben Affleck as Mrs. Doubtfire.

Now, here’s an idea.

OK, but let’s think about this for a moment…

And while we’re at it, let’s get the R-rated cut of Aladdin released, too.

Mrs. Doubtfire

1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire. stars Williams as Daniel Hillard, a divorced dad and actor who resorts to masquerading as an aging British nanny in order to spend time with his kids. Co-starring Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan, it’s one of the much-missed comedian’s most beloved movies, so it’s kind of hilarious to imagine an expletive-filled version of the family-friendly feature. Despite the viral tweet, though, it’s unlikely a proper R-rated, let alone NC-17, cut was ever actually put together by director Chris Columbus or even that much of the footage still exists/would be useable today.

A sequel had been stuck in development for years, but plans were permanently halted following Robin Williams’ tragic passing in 2014. A Broadway musical based on the film was due to hit the boards last year, but was held up over the pandemic. It’s now tentatively set to begin its run this May, but this is subject to change. In the meantime, it looks like social media isn’t going to let the dream of seeing this long-lost Mrs. Doubtfire footage go.

