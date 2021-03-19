The Internet’s Demanding To See The NC-17 Cut Of Mrs. Doubtfire

Did you know that Robin Williams improvised so much on the set of Mrs. Doubtfire that there were various mature cuts of the film, going all the way up to NC-17? That’s the unlikely movie fact that the internet has been grappling with today. The surprising trivia tidbit went viral this Friday following the @factsonfilm Twitter account sharing it online.

While filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993), Robin Williams improvised so much that there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film pic.twitter.com/vjYUCmyrj2 — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 18, 2021

But you can’t just tell people that these alternate cuts exist, especially one day after the Snyder Cut of Justice League finally came out, and not expect them to start demanding to see them. Twitter is now full of lovers of the 1993 classic campaigning for Disney – who now owns the 20th Century Fox movie – to release the NC-17 version of Doubtfire.

We the people demand the release of Mrs Doubtfire NC-17 cut https://t.co/DpCLN6Hs74 — mw (@MegWalshh) March 19, 2021

Do it, you cowards.

release the NC-17 cut of Mrs Doubtfire, cowards https://t.co/VAGckgAfcM — ash (@faggy_dyke) March 19, 2021

There is no doubt this would happen.

The NC-17 version of Mrs. Doubtfire would pass Avatar in worldwide gross. Release it now. — Johnny Vega (@undercoversupe) March 19, 2021

Come on, when’s the release date?

I’m sorry but WHY have we not seen the NC-17 version of Mrs. Doubtfire yet and when is the release date https://t.co/OydEah6dY3 — Josh (@jr_foust) March 19, 2021

Title suggestion.

Release the NC-17 cut and call it 'Mrs. Doubtfire: Bad Nanny'. https://t.co/EsRasbvzuu — O'Ren☘Fuggetti🐍 (@nomchompskey) March 19, 2021

Starring Ben Affleck as Mrs. Doubtfire.

Zack Snyder gonna release a nine-hour, gritty cut of Mrs. Doubtfire. https://t.co/fe07m4qcto — 𝔬𝔣𝔣𝔢𝔫𝔰𝔦𝔳𝔢 𝔩𝔬𝔬𝔫𝔰 𝔣𝔞𝔫 (@offensiveloons) March 19, 2021

Now, here’s an idea.

Release the Mrs. Doubtfire NC-17 Cut…. Theatrically, after the majority of the country has vaccines. A sort of "welcome back America" present from the late great Robin Williams. https://t.co/gSOK5EsOVp — JD (@skidoosh10) March 19, 2021

OK, but let’s think about this for a moment…

I am racking my brain trying to think of what sort of deranged improv Robin Williams would have had to do to give 'Mrs. Doubtfire' an equivalent rating to the home release of 'Showgirls' https://t.co/GtLRCYnKJZ — Connor Mannion (@FiletMannion) March 19, 2021

And while we’re at it, let’s get the R-rated cut of Aladdin released, too.

Give me the R Rated and NC17 Cuts of Mrs. Doubtfire. Given that it's Robin Williams that's not surprising since he improvised so much on Aladdin that they can't release all the footage cuz chunks of it is also Rated R. https://t.co/HFzMxZGgVG — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) March 19, 2021

1993’s Mrs. Doubtfire. stars Williams as Daniel Hillard, a divorced dad and actor who resorts to masquerading as an aging British nanny in order to spend time with his kids. Co-starring Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan, it’s one of the much-missed comedian’s most beloved movies, so it’s kind of hilarious to imagine an expletive-filled version of the family-friendly feature. Despite the viral tweet, though, it’s unlikely a proper R-rated, let alone NC-17, cut was ever actually put together by director Chris Columbus or even that much of the footage still exists/would be useable today.

A sequel had been stuck in development for years, but plans were permanently halted following Robin Williams’ tragic passing in 2014. A Broadway musical based on the film was due to hit the boards last year, but was held up over the pandemic. It’s now tentatively set to begin its run this May, but this is subject to change. In the meantime, it looks like social media isn’t going to let the dream of seeing this long-lost Mrs. Doubtfire footage go.