Disney Plus Is Adding 10 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus has another great haul of fresh titles coming for subscribers to enjoy this week. Clocking in at 10 new additions in total, this might not be the busiest week for the Mouse House’s streaming platform ever, but there are still several must-see arrivals debuting on the service over the next few days. This includes a brand-new Star Wars series.

Wednesday, September 22nd delivers D+’s latest TV content, including new episodes of the likes of Doogie Kamealoha M.D., Turner & Hooch and Marvel’s animated anthology show What If…?. Speaking of, Marvel fans can also catch more episodes from Disney Junior cartoon Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

But the highlight of the mid-week haul has to be Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology series which offers a different visually stunning and narratively gripping short from a different acclaimed anime studio each time. Unusually for Disney+, all nine episodes drop at once this Wednesday. Fans can either watch the Japanese dub or the English dub, which features a stacked A-list voice cast including Lucy Liu, Henry Golding, Simu Liu, Temuera Morrison and many, many more. Early reactions could not be more positive for this one.

Meanwhile, Friday delivers three further titles. One of these is Spooky Buddies, the latest entry in the Air Buddies franchise to land on the platform. Also catch A Spark Story, a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Pixar SparkShorts short film series. Last but not least, another 20th Century Fox films debuts on D+ in time for the weekend – YA romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Check out the full list of everything that’s coming to Disney Plus the week beginning September 20th below:

September 22

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze” *Disney+ Original

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 103 “License To Not Drive” *Disney+ Original

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Star Wars: Visions – All Episodes Streaming – Season 1 Premiere *Disney+ Original

Turner & Hooch – Episode 110 “Lost And Hound” *Disney+ Original

What If…? – Episode 107 *Disney+ Original

September 24

A Spark Story (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

