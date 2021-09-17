First Reactions To Star Wars: Visions Are Full Of Praise
The next Star Wars show to hit Disney Plus is coming later this month – but it’s not like anything we’ve ever seen in the franchise before. Star Wars: Visions is an anime anthology series, with its first season consisting of nine standalone stories that came from some of the most acclaimed anime studios around, offering a wildly different take — both visually and narratively — on the familiar saga week to week.
Star Wars and anime are such natural bedfellows that Visions feels a long time coming, and thankfully it looks set to be a real gem of a show. Though the review embargo doesn’t lift for another few days, the first reactions are in – and they couldn’t be more positive. Critics have been sharing their initial thoughts on the series on social media and, without going into specifics, they’ve praised the animation, imagination, and creativity on display.
Syfy’s Bryan Young called Visions “nothing short of fantastic.”
Digital Spy’s David Opie described the animation as “god-tier” and labeled the show “the future of Star Wars“.
Slash Film’s Anya Stanley singled out “The Duel” as the strongest episode in the pack.
Fandango’s Erik Davis thinks every installment offers “its own unique, inventive interpretation” of Star Wars lore.
io9’s James Whitbrook calls Visions a “gorgeous” and “kinetic” “triumph”.
Gizmodo’s Charles Pulliam teased that Visions goes beyond anything live-action could deliver.
Cinelinx’s Jordan Maison enjoyed every single episode.
Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky said the show is “visually stunning.”
CBR’s Ashley Saunders, meanwhile, is certain Visions will be an “instant hit with fans of all ages!”
Star Wars Visions features episodes from the likes of Science SARU, Studio Colorido, and Studio Trigger. The series will be released with a Japanese dub and an English dub, which features an all-star cast including the likes of Lucy Liu, Henry Golding, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett. Catch all nine episodes in one go on Disney Plus from September 22nd.