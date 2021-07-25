Disney Plus Is Adding 14 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Disney Plus has a load of great new stuff coming this week. By now, we’re used to being treated to two hauls each week, with new TV content dropping on Wednesdays and just-licensed material plus new movies following on Fridays. As we head towards the end of July, the platform is serving up a total of 14 titles, including the biggest film to hit the site since Black Widow at the start of the month.

Wednesday brings the latest episodes of Turner & Hooch and Monsters at Work and a new batch of episodes of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Not to mention, the premieres of two new series – Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life, an animated reboot of the beloved chipmunks, and Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, an interview series in which the news anchor chats to female celebrities from all walks of life, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Sofia Carson and Jenna Dewan.

Friday delivers the season 2 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the third-to-last ep of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 1. Family audiences will want to check out Garfield, the live-action/CG-animated movie based on the famously lazy cat featuring the voice of Bill Murray.

The biggest highlight of the week has to be Jungle Cruise, the much-anticipated action-adventure flick starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, based on the iconic Disney World ride. As has become the norm for Disney releases this year, it’s simultaneously dropping in theaters and on streaming, with subscribers able to catch it via Premier Access for an additional $29.99.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s going up on Disney Plus the week starting July 26th:

July 28

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle” *Disney+ Original

Monsters At Work – Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis” *Disney+ Original

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse – Batch 2 Premiere *Disney+ Original

Turner & Hooch – Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard” *Disney+ Original

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts – (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

July 30

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – “Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine” (S3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 212 “Second Chances” *Disney+ Original

Jungle Cruise (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 114 “War Mantle” *Disney+ Original

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 106 *Disney+ Original

Don’t miss all of this on Disney Plus over the next few days.