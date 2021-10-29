Disney Plus Is Adding Another X-Men Movie Next Month

Disney Plus is about to add yet another of Fox’s X-Men movies. Ever since its launch, the Mouse House’s streaming platform has been gradually bringing home the non-Marvel Studios Marvel films – which have been officially retitled Marvel Legacy titles, though this hasn’t exactly caught on with fans. Subscribers can already revisit the likes of the Fantastic Four flicks and X-Men: Days of Future Past on the service and now another one is on its way. And, good news, it’s not one of the bad ones.

2011’s X-Men: First Class will make its Disney Plus debut in the United States on Nov. 5. Generally seen as one of the best entries in the franchise, First Class successfully relaunched the X-Men universe with a fresh cast, operating as a prequel to the original trilogy by taking things back to the 1960s to reveal both the origins of the team and Professor X and Magneto’s friendship/rivalry.

Here Are The Best Halloween Movies For Kids On Disney Plus 1 of 11

Click to skip Muppets Haunted Mansion

Zombies / Zombies 2

Spooky Buddies

Hocus Pocus

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire

Halloweentown series

Maleficent / Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

The Haunted Mansion

Frankenweenie

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender made their first appearances as Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr, with Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Rose Byrne as Moira McTaggert, and Kevin Bacon as villain Sebastian Shaw, leader of the Hellfire Club, a precursor to Magneto’s Brotherhood of Mutants. Future Kingsman helmer Matthew Vaughn directed.

Next Friday is proving to be a good day for Marvel fans as that’s when Eternals hits theaters. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes to D+ a week later, on Nov. 12, while Hawkeye premieres with its first two episodes on Nov. 24 — the day before Thanksgiving in the United States. So if you’re a Marvel lover and somehow still haven’t subscribed to Disney Plus, now would be the time to do so.

For a full list of everything that’s on its way to Disney Plus in the U.S. this November, click here.