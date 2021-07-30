Disney Plus Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus just unloaded its last haul of July this Friday. Following a load of great new content – including the latest episodes of Monsters at Work and Turner & Hooch on Wednesday – a further nine titles dropped on the Mouse House’s streaming service today. And amongst them there’s even more fresh TV episodes for subscribers to enjoy, as well as the biggest Disney movie release since Black Widow opened at the beginning of the month.

First off, there’s more from Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted as the traveling chef this time to travels to Michigan, not to mention the latest from The Mysterious Benedict Society and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which now only has three episodes left to go of its debut season. Meanwhile, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series today reaches the finale of its second season – which has followed the gang putting on a production of Beauty and the Beast. A third season has yet to be greenlit but fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

Another Fox family film goes up on D+ today in the form of Garfield, the 2004 live-action/CG-hybrid update of the titular lasagna-loving cat. Bill Murray famously voices Garfield, with Breckin Meyer and Jennifer Love Hewitt also in the cast. But the most notable flick debuting this Friday obviously has to be Jungle Cruise, the latest Disney theme park attraction to be turned into a movie.

Set in World War One, Jungle Cruise stars Emily Blunt as a scientist who teams up with Dwayne Johnson’s riverboat captain to undertake a mission into the jungle to find the mystical Tree of Life before a competing expedition of sinister Germans, who want to use it to help them win the war. Alongside its release in theaters, it can be purchased through Disney Plus Premier Access for an additional $29.99 charge.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on D+ today:

July 30

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted – “Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine” (S3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 212 “Second Chances” *Disney+ Original

Jungle Cruise (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 114 “War Mantle” *Disney+ Original

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 107 *Disney+ Original

Don’t miss all this on Disney Plus this weekend.