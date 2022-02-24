Disney Plus reveals title and logo for ‘The Santa Clause’ sequel

After last month’s announcement about a planned sequel series to The Santa Clause featuring Tim Allen, Disney Plus has revealed the aforementioned limited series’ title and an official logo.

The good news was unveiled in a Twitter post from @OneTakeNews, which confirmed that the upcoming series will be titled The Clauses. The image attached depicts the title in broad title card letters, along with the design of a Santa Claus hat adorning the ‘A’ in the title.

Disney+'s 'THE SANTA CLAUSE' sequel will be titled 'THE CLAUSES'.



(via https://t.co/m0x1pFGCsv) pic.twitter.com/YxkQ1nga21 — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) February 24, 2022

In a detailed update from Disney Insider, it was revealed that production for the much-anticipated series is scheduled to begin “as early as next month.” As mentioned before, Tim Allen is expected to reprise his role as Scott Calvin / Santa Claus, with the recent confirmation of Elizabeth Mitchell returning as Mrs. Clause. The official synopsis for the series is as follows:

Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

All three of the previous films in the franchise proved to be highly successful, grossing a combined $470 million worldwide. While the limited series is still in the early stages, fans will surely look forward to Tim Allen once again suiting up to play Father Christmas.