Disney Plus Finally Has The Perfect Way To Stream Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies

Disney Plus doesn’t even boast the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe back catalogue, but it will eventually once the latest streaming deal with Sony kicks in and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home make their way over the Mouse House’s platform, but there’s still a variety of ways to revisit the world’s most popular franchise.

In the buildup to Loki and Black Widow premiering, Disney Plus lumped all of their respective appearances into Collections to get audiences up to speed with where we left the Asgardian God of Mischief and Natasha Romanoff, and a new feature to the search function has seemingly ended all debate by placing the entirety of the MCU into timeline order.

You can watch them in the way they were released into theaters or streaming from 2008’s Iron Man right up until Loki‘s Season 1 finale, or you can hunt down the exhaustive and full viewing order that forces you to jump around the various films and episodic projects to paint a much bigger and more in-depth picture of the mythology, but that seems like an awful lot of effort.

When searching for the series on Disney Plus, you’re not presented with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order option, which places Loki right after Avengers: Endgame and before WandaVision. That’s interesting in itself when our beloved protagonist is technically the 2012 version so the multiversal adventure opens in between The Avengers and Thor: The Dark World, but we probably trust that Marvel and Disney know what they’re doing when it comes to establishing a definitive succession of events. The advent of alternate realities means linear storytelling could be going out of the window anyway, so the timeline order could be handier than ever during Phase Four.