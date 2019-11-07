Disney Now Pushing Robert Downey Jr. For Oscar Consideration

Avengers: Endgame is already the biggest movie of the year but, as expected, Disney is also keen to get it some awards recognition as well. The studio has begun pushing for the film to be considered for many technical achievements and now it’s starting the call to get the ensemble stars of the MCU some Oscar love, too.

There was a widespread belief that Disney would submit Robert Downey Jr. for consideration, given that Endgame marked his final performance as Iron Man. What’s surprising, though, is that the studio has announced it’s putting forward 12 other leading faces from the franchise up for Academy Awards alongside him. The “For Your Consideration” banner on Disney’s awards campaign website now lists 13 Endgame actors.

The site names Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, Paul Rudd and Don Cheadle for Best Supporting Actor consideration. Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Brie Larson are likewise listed for Best Supporting Actress. So, that’s pretty much everyone who had major roles in the movie, and appeared for more than the final battle at the end. Excluding Rocket (motion capture by Sean Gunn, voice by Bradley Cooper).

Perhaps knowing it’s unlikely that Endgame‘s stars would get a Best Actor or Actress nomination, given how crowded those highly-coveted categories always are, Disney has decided to pitch the entire cast as an ensemble, with even Downey Jr. being listed as a Supporting Actor. This could prove to be a stroke of genius if it works. And if not, well, at least the studio gave it their best shot.

Endgame is also up for the following categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Score. It stands a strong chance of getting nominated, maybe even winning, some of these technical gongs, but of course, the real prize would be if any of its cast members scored a nomination.

