Movie giant Disney is putting a pause on all business dealings with Russia, citing what they call that country’s “unrelenting assault on Ukraine.”

After previously halting theatrical releases, the House of Mouse is now pausing all tours, cruises, content licensing, and National Geographic magazine distribution, The Wrap reports.

“Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia…Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately. Others—such as linear channels and some content and product licensing—will take time given contractual complexities,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement went on to clarify that though they would be pausing these businesses, Disney would remain committed to “our dedicated colleagues in Russia, who will remain employed.” The company said they would continue to work with their non-governmental organization partners “to provide urgent aid and other much-needed assistance to refugees.”

The news comes after Disney previously announced it would immediately pause theatrical releases of its films in Russia, with the latest example being Pixar’s Turning Red not debuting in the country this week, as previously scheduled.

These actions are in line with corporations in Hollywood and elsewhere that have taken similar steps to restrict business dealings with Russia amid the ongoing war. These include CNN, ABC News, Discovery, WarnerMedia, CBS, The New York Times, and Amazon. Even video game magnates Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft have halted sales in Russia, in response to the invasion.