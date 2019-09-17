Alien Nation Remake Back On The Table At Disney

Don’t expect Disney to stop rebooting old classics any time soon. Following the studio’s extremely profitable recent live-action remakes, executives are making plans to continue dipping into the past for more overlooked diamonds in the rough to bring back for a new generation of audiences.

According to our sources, the Mouse House is eying a revitalization of the 1988 buddy cop science fiction film Alien Nation. You might remember that there were reports in the summer that said the project had been axed, but our sources insist it’s now back on the table and still happening.

For those who aren’t familiar with this lesser-known gem, the action flick stars James Caan, Mandy Patinkin and Terence Stamp and explores themes of murder, discrimination and extraterrestrial life. The film depicts the assimilation of an alien race known as the “Newcomers,” who settle in Los Angeles despite the initial discomfort of the local population.

The plot combines the familiar neo-noir and buddy cop genres with a fresh take on science fiction. Similar to Netflix’s Bright, the storyline centers on the fragile relationship between a veteran police investigator and an extraterrestrial detective. Together, they must put aside their differences in order to thwart criminals in their city and attempt to solve a homicide.

Alien Nation was released in the United States in 1988, and grossed over $32 million worldwide. The feature was a moderate financial success, though it was met with mixed reviews from critics. It’s gained a large cult following since its theatrical run though, leading to a short-lived TV show, five television flicks, a set of comic books and a number of novels. A TV remake has frequently been discussed over the past few years, but has never actually come to fruition.

Given Disney’s interest in reviving even the most unsuccessful of projects, a reimagining of this popular feature would make sense. Details are still murky as it’s only in the early stages of development, but an Alien Nation remake is certainly something that longtime fans of the franchise would love to see.