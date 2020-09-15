Disney Reportedly Preparing To Give Black Widow An International Theatrical Release

The uncertainty surrounding Black Widow‘s release rages on, after it was reported earlier today that Disney were actively looking for a new launch date as the domestic box office continues to struggle. Wonder Woman 1984 has already packed up and headed to Christmas Day, as Warner Bros. got cold feet watching Christopher Nolan’s $220 million Tenet fail to entice audiences back into the theater despite being one of the most highly-anticipated titles of the year, and they don’t want another one of their major projects to suffer a similar fate.

You can completely understand why the studios would be keen to maximize profits, but it’s only going to get more difficult to convince people to head out to their local cinema when there’s nothing there for them to watch. And while there’s every chance Black Widow might not hit screens in the United States and Canada until 2021, the latest rumor claims that the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be arriving internationally right on schedule, as you can see below.

According to my sources, #Disney have sent a cut of #BlackWidow movie for localisation process across different countries & 'Disney India' received their cut earlier this month as they're set to dubb it in 5 Indian Languages!! pic.twitter.com/m9Xsb92Q40 — Amit Chaudhari (@5150Aamrit) September 15, 2020

The international box office is looking in much healthier shape, if you ignore Mulan bombing hard in China after stirring up so much controversy. Tenet has raked in almost $180 million from overseas markets compared to a soft $29 million domestic haul, while at some point over the next week or so, Chinese blockbuster The Eight Hundred is poised to eclipse Bad Boys For Life‘s $424 million tally to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

As Hollywood adapts to a post-Coronavirus world, we could be looking at a huge shift in the business model that potentially sees movies released internationally long before they hit local shores, and it’ll be interesting to find out if Black Widow gets pushed back across the globe or if Disney and Marvel decide to test the waters with a slow roll-out in various smaller territories first.