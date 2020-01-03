Disney Plus Reveals Why They Removed All Those Movies This Week

Disney Plus did not get off to a hot start in 2020, that’s for sure. As you may’ve heard, subscribers to the service noticed that movies like The Sandlot, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, among many others, were no longer available to stream as of January 1st. And without warning, too. Twitter, always a safe space for decorum, was not happy about it and viewers demanded to know why the films had been removed.

Following 24 hours of rather intense backlash, Disney Plus has now commented on the removal of the movies. While speaking with Gizmodo, a representative for the House of Mouse confirmed that the company is still in the process of clearing up a few licensing issues with certain titles and that’s why they had to be removed.

“A small number of titles had left the platform over issues relating to legacy deals. However, all of those titles that have left will return to the service as soon as those licenses expire.”

Disney Plus Marketing Replaces Captain Marvel With Iron Man 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is a problem that arises with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu because they don’t own a lot of content they stream. That’s changing now, however, as the streaming wars become more competitive and these services begin to create more exclusive content.

Disney Plus owns all of their own content though so the thought was that this should no longer be a problem. Apparently it still is, though, despite what the streaming site said previously:

“There will not be a ‘rotating slate’ of licensed movies each month. With Disney+, beloved classics from the Disney vault will now stream in a permanent home, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King – the entire thirteen film Signature Collection – all available on day one.”

Well, we’re in the first month of a new year and there’s already a rotating slate of movies, so clearly that wasn’t an accurate statement by Disney. And while removing Home Alone is one thing, as Christmas is over, taking away The Sandlot isn’t acceptable. You’re killing me smalls!

But tell us, what do you think of Disney Plus‘ decision to remove these movies? Are you alright with seeing them go? Or do you wish they had stayed? Let us know in the usual place down below.