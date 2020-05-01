Ahead of The Rise of Skywalker‘s release on Disney+, the Mouse House has shared a new Star Wars poster that celebrates the Skywalker Saga by bringing together all the main heroes and villains.

It’s been one hell of a journey these past few decades when it comes to that galaxy far, far away. What started as an entertaining little sci-fi movie back in 1977 has ballooned into one of the biggest franchises in pop culture and one with millions upon millions of adoring fans. And even though the Mouse House may’ve dropped the ball in recent years with some of the newer films, it’s hard to deny that Star Wars still has a certain magic about it that can’t be found elsewhere.

And now, with The Rise of Skywalker heading to Disney Plus in just a few days’ time, the studio has decided to celebrate the occasion by releasing the gorgeous posted found in the gallery down below.

Feast thy eyes:

Disney Shares New Star Wars Poster To Celebrate The Skywalker Saga 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Pulling together characters from all the various films – both heroes and villains – it’s a stunning piece of art, one that reminds us just how iconic and treasured this franchise really is. From Luke to Leia, Han to Chewie, Vader to Kylo Ren and so many more, all the most notable faces from across Star Wars are seen here and really, this poster would look fantastic on any fan’s wall.

But circling back to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and as this one-sheet reminds us, it’ll be on Disney Plus as of May 4th. Meaning that starting next week, you’ll be able to stream the entirety of this beloved, epic saga all in one place. And with mostly everyone now under lockdown anyways and not really leaving the house, it’s the perfect time to do so.