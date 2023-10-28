Disney shoots itself in the foot by dropping the cursed first image from an already-contentious remake and then instantly delaying it for a year

Now there's an extra 12 months for the hate train to keep gathering steam.

You can’t argue with the results considering that Disney has been, currently is, and will continue to be the most all-powerful brand in popular culture, but you get the sneaking suspicion the company may have shot itself in the foot somewhat after dropping the first image from Snow White and then immediately delaying it for a year.

After all, the latest live-action remake has been coming under sustained fire and heated criticism for a number of reasons that include the unfair abuse being tossed in the direction of star Rachel Zegler and accusations that it’s going “woke,” while the son of the original animation’s director claimed that both his old man and Walt Disney himself would be turning in their graves on account of its mere existence.

Image via Disney

Couple that with a reported $200 million budget, the Mouse House’s recent – and highly consistent – woes at the box office, and the increasing belief that the repurposing of its two-dimensional back catalogue is beginning to run out of steam, Snow White was facing an uphill battle already.

While you get the impression the studio unveiled the first-look image as a means to placate the film’s supporters before telling them the wait to see the end product was just extended by 12 months, it would be fair to say the reception to Zegler’s title character and her associates has been… mixed.

Honestly, I think this is worse than what they had originally planned… the CGI dwarves look really strange and awkward to me. Rachel Zegler looks great tho! #SnowWhite https://t.co/OhSpeRY1eK — Multiverse of Fandoms (@MoFandoms) October 27, 2023

This image from Snow White is so cursed. 😭



Why couldn’t they have just hired actual actors with dwarfism?!#SnowWhite #Disney pic.twitter.com/2OTaSXp6wk — Brooklyn – Kraven Era (@brooklynvtc_) October 27, 2023

#Disney…are you fucking kidding me? YOU COULD HAVE HIRED ACTUAL ACTORS FOR THESE ROLES BUT YOU WENT WITH CGI INSTEAD? JFC. #SnowWhite pic.twitter.com/Nk0Z7vOBAc — Andy Behbakht | #BlueBeetleBattalion (@AndyBehbakht) October 27, 2023

So instead of actually giving dwarf actors roles we get crappy cgi instead 💀 #SnowWhite https://t.co/1vTBgQHibm — themarvelousmarc (@marvelousmarc96) October 27, 2023

Wh.. wh… why? Why do they look like that?



Why didn’t they just hire real dwarves? What the fuck is this CGI mess? #SnowWhite https://t.co/EyeO4XFCtu — Tobias (@Hellquisttri) October 27, 2023

Of course, the old “it’ll look better when the CGI is finished” argument will be trotted out, but Snow White wrapped shooting over 15 months ago, so we’ll just have to wait and see.