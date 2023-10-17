‘While Disney still uses Walt’s name, they have abandoned his legacy’: A rival fairytale takes on a polarizing Mouse House remake out of pure spite

Disney’s production line of live-action remakes inspired by its back catalogue largely tend to be inoffensive and harmless, with the majority of them adding nothing of substance or even coming close to improving on their predecessors. Things have taken a turn recently, though, with Snow White just one of several to have come under sustained fire.

If it’s not Peter Pan & Wendy being review-bombed into oblivion, then it’s racist backlash being pointed in the direction of The Little Mermaid, with the fury over director Marc Webb’s incoming fantasy largely revolving around comments made by star Rachel Zegler and the outrage from grown-ass adults that removing the seven dwarfs in their initial iteration is a despicable act.

Photo via Disney

Even the son of the original 1937 animation’s director has blasted the project, and we can now add The Daily Wire to the list of butthurt parties after it unveiled a trailer for Snow White and the Evil Queen, replete with a statement that takes aim at the Mouse House for tarnishing its founder’s reputation.

“While Disney still uses Walt’s name, they have all but abandoned his legacy. It’s taken 100 years to build Disney. We know we aren’t what they are today, but we hope in time we might become what they were once upon a time: a little studio with big ideas and the courage to chase them.”

In all honesty, we’d rather watch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on repeat than see what The Daily Wire does with Snow White, which might just be an even more terrifying prospect than the slew of bargain basement slashers inspired by Cinderella, Bambi, and the rest that have hopped onto the blood-soaked bandwagon, which is saying something.