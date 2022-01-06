Disney submits entire ‘Eternals’ cast for Oscars consideration

It’s that time of year again, when the various studios dotted around Hollywood mount expensive and often extravagant awards season campaigns, even if some of them would appear to be very misguided on the surface.

No offense intended to either the movie itself, the hard work put in by the cast and crew or the fans who loved it, but we can put Eternals firmly into that category. Chloé Zhao may have two Academy Awards under her belt for directing and producing last year’s Best Picture winner Nomadland, but we can’t imagine the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s worst-reviewed installment making a similar splash.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Mouse House from mounting a push regardless, with the entire principal cast being submitted in the acting categories, which is just the tip of an iceberg you can see in its entirety below.

Best Picture: Kevin Feige, Nate Moore

Kevin Feige, Nate Moore Best Director: Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao Best Actress: Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan Best Actor: Richard Madden

Richard Madden Best Supporting Actress: Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie

Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie Best Supporting Actor: Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington

Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington Best Adapted Screenplay: Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, Kaz Firpo

Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, Kaz Firpo Best Cinematography: Ben Davis

Ben Davis Best Production Design: Eve Stewart, Michael Standish

Eve Stewart, Michael Standish Best Sound: Addison Teague, Daniel Laurie, Lora Hirschberg, Juan Peralta, Gareth John

Addison Teague, Daniel Laurie, Lora Hirschberg, Juan Peralta, Gareth John Best Film Editing: Craig Wood, Dylan Tichenor

Craig Wood, Dylan Tichenor Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Frances Hannon, Karen Cohen

Frances Hannon, Karen Cohen Best Visual Effects: Stephane Ceretti, Matt Aitken, Daniele Bigi, Neil Corbould

Stephane Ceretti, Matt Aitken, Daniele Bigi, Neil Corbould Best Original Score: Ramin Djawadi

If Eternals is going to get shut out of this particular conversation, which it almost definitely is, then even Kevin Feige doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on if he wants to complain about the so-called bias towards his franchise. Critics didn’t care for the intergalactic epic, even if the fans did, and it made a solid $400+ million at the box office, but it isn’t Oscars material.