Fans disagree with Kevin Feige saying the Oscars are biased against Marvel

The never-ending debate about the creative and artistic merits of the superhero genre has been rumbling on the background of the cultural conversation for what feels like forever, and we’ve seen opinions that cover the entire spectrum.

Just the other day, no less an authority than Marvel Cinematic Universe creator Kevin Feige weighed in, claiming that the company’s logo has created a sort of inadvertent bias against blockbuster comic book adaptations among Academy Awards voters, even though Black Panther landed a Best Picture nomination and won three Oscars in total.

Inevitably, it’s kicked up a hornet’s nest on Twitter, with many fans pointing out that the MCU has a handful of trophies in the cabinet already, while also making the very salient point that none of the studio’s films are what you’d call Best Picture quality.

I guess if Feige wants to keep the MCU as the underdog narrative going it's time to pretend he can make Oscar movies. — Scott of Rivia (@DerfelMacGuffin) December 11, 2021

Trust me, the tweet started with me doing a huge eyeroll at Feige (whose MCU films have gotten 10 Oscar nominations) saying the Academy has a bias against Marvel movies — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) December 11, 2021

none of the mcu movies deserve an oscar except that one they got for black panther

mcu movies are simply not that fucking good feige — syd ♡ måneskin in 57 days (@frogteaset) December 12, 2021

Winter soldier is cool but it is absolutely not oscar material. Logan is fucking oscar material, other than TDK and Logan I don’t think there’s been any CBM that actually breaks some cinematic ground, especially Feige’s Marvel. — Half-Breed LeBeau (@kidder83) December 11, 2021

Marvel puts out bangers but they never put out the actual highest quality film. When you are just blowing a bunch of stuff up, it's a fun movie, but it has very little nuance, character, and depth that it takes to win awards. Feige needs to accept his movies aren't Oscar caliber. https://t.co/S1B9ti88Yr — Shu (@eshuman34) December 12, 2021

Like the world these people want to see has an academy awards ceremony where ENDGAME wins 9 Oscars including Best Picture and Kevin Feige dedicates the Oscar to "the fans" in his speech. This is all they want. — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) December 12, 2021

make a coherent screenplay and actually put some thoughts into it. the oscar nominated films aren't known for playing it safe feige https://t.co/ISPB7QhXjS — apple enthusiast 🍎 (@qurafemsti__) December 12, 2021

Kevin Feige: the Oscars hate superhero films



Suicide Squad, Joker, The Dark Knight, Spider-Man 2, & Into the Spider-Verse: pic.twitter.com/GUBHPbxvWk — 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 Jolly Ole Saint Nick 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 (@NicholasJLevi) December 12, 2021

Marvel Studios has made a lot of good films, and several great ones, but nothing that could be called a serious contender for the most prestigious prize in the industry. Avatar, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Wars: A New Hope and Jaws are just some of the all-time great crowd-pleasers that lost out on being named Best Picture, so it’s not the end of the world if the MCU never wins the big one.