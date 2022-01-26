Disney has responded to actor Peter Dinklage‘s concerns over negative stereotypes in the upcoming live-action Snow White remake, with assurances that the new film will step away from the dwarfs of the original 1937 animated feature. According to TheWrap, Snow’s new companions will instead be what the call sheet describes as “magical creatures.”

Dinklage voiced his concerns during a recent interview with Marc Maron on the comedian’s WTF podcast. While Dinklage said he had “love and respect” for West Side Story actor Rachel Zegler, the Latina actress who will play the title role in the remake, he pointed out that Disney’s pride over non-traditional casting is hypocritical when they are remaking a movie that features “seven dwarfs living in a cave together.”

“What the f— are you doing man?” Dinklage continued. “Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

In a statement shared with TheWrap, Disney stated, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

There was no other indication of what form the “magical creatures” would take or if they will lean into the original seven’s names/personalities of Sleepy, Bashful, Dopey, etc. The remake will feature new songs by La La Land composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, but it’s unknown whether the song “Heigh-Ho,” famously sung by the Dwarf Chorus in the original, will be included.

Snow White will also feature Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and will be directed by 500 Days of Summer director Marc Webb. No release date has been set.