Every Spooky Movie And TV Show Streaming This Halloween On Disney Plus

Halloween is nearly upon us, and that means you’re probably looking for some spooky movies and shows to watch to get you in the spirit of the holiday. Of course, it’s easy to find a good slasher flick or psychological horror on various services, but trying to locate such content that’s family-friendly can sometimes be tough. The good news is, though, that you don’t have to look very far at all if you’re a Disney Plus subscriber, as the platform is filled to the brim with plenty of great Halloween stuff for viewers of all ages.

One option you’re certain to be happy to hear about is the 1993 comedy horror Hocus Pocus, which ranks as one of the most timeless Halloween classics of all time – proven further by its huge haul during its theatrical rerelease this year. This tale of a trio of evil witches brought back to life by a young boy in Salem, Massachusetts is a fun time for all ages. And if you’ve never seen it, now is a great time to catch up since there’s a sequel in the works.

The beloved Disney Channel Original Halloweentown and its three sequels are all available on the service, too. This series follows tales about ghouls and other creepy Halloween-inspired beings that created a special town for themselves over a thousand years ago to avoid scaring humans and dealing with persecution. If you’re looking for some nostalgia, you’ll find it here.

For more, here’s everything Halloween-related that you can watch right now on Disney Plus:

Big City Greens: Blood Moon (Parts 1 & 2)

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes (Set)

Doc McStuffins: Boo-Hoo to You! / It’s Glow Time

Doc McStuffins: Hallie Halloween / Don’t Fence Me In

Doc McStuffins: Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin / Hide and Eek!

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Even Stevens: A Very Scary Story

Fancy Nancy: Nancy’s Costume Clash / Nancy’s Ghostly Halloween

Frankenweenie (Original)

Frankenweenie (Remake)

Girl Meets World: Girl Meets World of Terror

Girl vs Monster

Good Luck Charlie: Scary Had a Little Lamb

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Handy Manny: Halloween / Squeeze’s Magic Show

Hannah Montana: Torn Between Two Hannahs

Haunted Mansion

Henry Hugglemonster: Halloween Scramble / Scouts Night Out

Henry Hugglemonster: Huggleween Moon

Hocus Pocus

Imagination Movers: A Monster Problem

Imagination Movers: Haunted Halloween

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Escape from Ghoat Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Night of the Golden Pumpkin / Trick or Treasure!

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Pirate Ghost Story / Queen Izzybella

Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Tricks, Treats and Treasure! / Season of the Sea Witch

Jessie: The Whining

K.C. Under Cover: All Howls Eve

Kim Possible: October 31st

Little Einsteins: A Little Einsteins Halloween

Lizzie McGuire: Night of the Day of the Dead

Lonesome Ghosts

Mater and the Ghostlight

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey’s Monster Musical Part (Parts 1 & 2)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey’s Treat

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: The Haunted Hot Rod / Pete’s Ghostly Gala

Miles from Tomorrowland: Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Muppet Babies: Happy Hallowocka! / The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes

Phantom of the Megaplex

Phil Of The Future: Halloween

Phineas and Ferb: Terrifying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror (Parts 1 & 2)

Puppy Dog Pals: Return to the Pumpkin Patch / Haunted Howl-oween

Raven’s Home: Switch-Or-Treat

Return to Halloweentown

Shake It Up: Haunt It Up

Sherriff Callie’s Wild West: The Great Hallow

Sonny With A Chance: A So Random Halloween Special

That’s So Raven: Don’t Have a Cow

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghost of Buxley Hall

The Lion Guard: Beware the Zimwi

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Proud Family: A Hero For Halloween

The Scream Team

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: Ghost of 613

Trick or Treat

Twitches

Twitches Too

Vampirina: Hauntleyween / Frankenflower

Wizards of Waverly Place: Halloween

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

So, there you have it, a veritable assortment of enjoyable Halloween content to watch on Disney Plus this holiday season. Will you be checking any of these titles out, though? Let us know in the comments below.