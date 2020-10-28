Every Spooky Movie And TV Show Streaming This Halloween On Disney Plus
Halloween is nearly upon us, and that means you’re probably looking for some spooky movies and shows to watch to get you in the spirit of the holiday. Of course, it’s easy to find a good slasher flick or psychological horror on various services, but trying to locate such content that’s family-friendly can sometimes be tough. The good news is, though, that you don’t have to look very far at all if you’re a Disney Plus subscriber, as the platform is filled to the brim with plenty of great Halloween stuff for viewers of all ages.
One option you’re certain to be happy to hear about is the 1993 comedy horror Hocus Pocus, which ranks as one of the most timeless Halloween classics of all time – proven further by its huge haul during its theatrical rerelease this year. This tale of a trio of evil witches brought back to life by a young boy in Salem, Massachusetts is a fun time for all ages. And if you’ve never seen it, now is a great time to catch up since there’s a sequel in the works.
The beloved Disney Channel Original Halloweentown and its three sequels are all available on the service, too. This series follows tales about ghouls and other creepy Halloween-inspired beings that created a special town for themselves over a thousand years ago to avoid scaring humans and dealing with persecution. If you’re looking for some nostalgia, you’ll find it here.
For more, here’s everything Halloween-related that you can watch right now on Disney Plus:
Big City Greens: Blood Moon (Parts 1 & 2)
Disney Channel Halloween Episodes (Set)
Doc McStuffins: Boo-Hoo to You! / It’s Glow Time
Doc McStuffins: Hallie Halloween / Don’t Fence Me In
Doc McStuffins: Mirror, Mirror On My Penguin / Hide and Eek!
Don’t Look Under the Bed
Even Stevens: A Very Scary Story
Fancy Nancy: Nancy’s Costume Clash / Nancy’s Ghostly Halloween
Frankenweenie (Original)
Frankenweenie (Remake)
Girl Meets World: Girl Meets World of Terror
Girl vs Monster
Good Luck Charlie: Scary Had a Little Lamb
Halloweentown
Halloweentown High
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Handy Manny: Halloween / Squeeze’s Magic Show
Hannah Montana: Torn Between Two Hannahs
Haunted Mansion
Henry Hugglemonster: Halloween Scramble / Scouts Night Out
Henry Hugglemonster: Huggleween Moon
Hocus Pocus
Imagination Movers: A Monster Problem
Imagination Movers: Haunted Halloween
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Escape from Ghoat Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Night of the Golden Pumpkin / Trick or Treasure!
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Pirate Ghost Story / Queen Izzybella
Jake and the Never Land Pirates: Tricks, Treats and Treasure! / Season of the Sea Witch
Jessie: The Whining
K.C. Under Cover: All Howls Eve
Kim Possible: October 31st
Little Einsteins: A Little Einsteins Halloween
Lizzie McGuire: Night of the Day of the Dead
Lonesome Ghosts
Mater and the Ghostlight
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey’s Monster Musical Part (Parts 1 & 2)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey’s Treat
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: The Haunted Hot Rod / Pete’s Ghostly Gala
Miles from Tomorrowland: Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula
Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire
Mr. Boogedy
Muppet Babies: Happy Hallowocka! / The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes
Phantom of the Megaplex
Phil Of The Future: Halloween
Phineas and Ferb: Terrifying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror (Parts 1 & 2)
Puppy Dog Pals: Return to the Pumpkin Patch / Haunted Howl-oween
Raven’s Home: Switch-Or-Treat
Return to Halloweentown
Shake It Up: Haunt It Up
Sherriff Callie’s Wild West: The Great Hallow
Sonny With A Chance: A So Random Halloween Special
That’s So Raven: Don’t Have a Cow
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The Ghost of Buxley Hall
The Lion Guard: Beware the Zimwi
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Proud Family: A Hero For Halloween
The Scream Team
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: Ghost of 613
Trick or Treat
Twitches
Twitches Too
Vampirina: Hauntleyween / Frankenflower
Wizards of Waverly Place: Halloween
ZOMBIES
ZOMBIES 2
So, there you have it, a veritable assortment of enjoyable Halloween content to watch on Disney Plus this holiday season. Will you be checking any of these titles out, though? Let us know in the comments below.
Source: MovieWeb
