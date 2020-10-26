Bette Midler Says That All The Sanderson Sisters Are Back For Hocus Pocus 2

Every Halloween, countless millennials rewatch 1993’s Hocus Pocus, which has a mythic status for anyone who grew up with it in the 90s, and Disney is finally about to capitalize on the cult movie’s popularity. For the past year, a sequel has been in active development over at Disney Plus and we’ve heard various encouraging comments about whether the original Sanderson sisters would be involved. And by this stage, it seems that they’re all set to return for Hocus Pocus 2.

Bette Midler chatted about the plans for the sequel on FOX 5’s Good Day New York and confirmed that she and on-screen sorceress sisters Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker have been asked to come back and they’ve all agreed.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,” said Midler. “I’m game, I’m totally game.”

At the beginning of the month, Midler revealed that the trio were happy to return and were just talking “logistics.” It’s possible, though unclear from the actress’ brief words, that negotiations have been finalized and the stars are now locked in. If that’s the case, then hopefully Disney can at long last move forward with the sequel. If they’re quick about it, maybe it could even be with us in time for next October.

For those who can’t wait to see the characters back in action in Hocus Pocus 2, Midler, Najimy and Parker are reprising their roles for a one-night virtual event titled In Search of the Sanderson Sisters, a celebration of the 1993 film also featuring others cast members from the movie like Thora Birch and Doug Jones as well as various celeb guest stars – all in aid of raising money for the New York Restoration Project. You can purchase tickets for the live show on Halloween night, which go on sale in four days’ time, here.