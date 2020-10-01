Bette Midler Confirms She’s Finalizing Talks To Return For Hocus Pocus 2

Bette Midler is confident that she’ll be putting a spell on audiences again in Hocus Pocus 2. Disney Plus is in the midst of developing something fans have been after for years – a sequel to 1993 Halloween favorite Hocus Pocus – and all the signs are pointing to Midler and original co-stars Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker returning as the Sanderson sisters for the much-anticipated belated follow-up.

While speaking to ET Online to promote her new movie, The Glorias, Midler was asked if she’s excited to get back on her broomstick in the sequel. The singer/actress confirmed that she’s super-psyched, as well as revealing that at this stage negotiations are just focusing on “logistics”. So, by the sounds of it, the three leads have all agreed to come back and now they’ve just got to sort out the finer details.

“Oh absolutely,” Midler said. “I can’t wait to fly! Oh, yeah. We’re just talking logistics.”

Midler, Najimy and Parker have all been saying for years that they would love to come back to terrorize the children of Salem in a sequel. Earlier this summer, Parker reiterated this point of view on behalf of her co-stars. In September, it was then reported that the three actresses had entered into talks for HP2. Now, Midler has helpfully confirmed this is indeed the case.

At this stage, it’s unknown if the young cast from the first movie could return alongside them. Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch played the three kids who accidentally resurrected the witchy trio on All Hallow’s Eve in the film. Birch – recently seen on The Walking Dead – has said she’d be up for a comeback, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Could it be the original bunch’s kids who wake the witches this time?

With any luck, we’ll be seeing Hocus Pocus 2 arrive in time for Halloween 2021. As for this year, you can catch the ’93 flick on Disney Plus now.