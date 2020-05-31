Hocus Pocus Stars Say They’re Willing To Return For The Sequel

The prospect of a Hocus Pocus sequel has been on the cards for some time now, with the film most likely appearing on Disney Plus. We’ve recently learnt that Adam Shankman is down to direct, while Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy have all previously expressed an interest is returning to their roles.

In fact, Parker reinforced this wish during a radio show this week, making it seem that it’s only a matter of time before we get official confirmation of the three actors appearing in Hocus Pocus 2 as the Sanderson sisters. Speaking on SiruxXM, she had this to say about the Hocus Pocus sequel:

“I think that is something that Bette, Kathy, and I are very hospitable to the idea and I think for a long time people had been talking about it as if people were moving forward with it in a real way but we were unaware of it. I think now we have gotten to the point where we all have agreed publicly to the right people that ‘Yes, that would be a very, very fun idea.’ So we’ll see what the future holds.”

Since its release in 1993, Hocus Pocus has become a Halloween favorite, and an experience that the three main actors clearly want to revisit. Thora Birch, who also appeared in the original movie as Dani Dennison, is keen to be involved in the sequel as well, which will reportedly be a follow-up to the original film, rather than a reboot. That approach would probably be the preferred one for the 1993 movie’s many fans, and will particularly suit picking up on the lives of Birch and other characters in the years since they first took on the Sanderson sisters.

In terms of a script, Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo is responsible for the new story, while Lynn Harris is producing. Shankman, whose previous work includes Hairspray, is sure to bring a solid comedic touch to Hocus Pocus 2, echoing the efforts of Kenny Ortega in 1993. While waiting for more official news from Disney, and with a Halloween 2020 release probably too soon, fans can catch up on Hocus Pocus on Disney Plus, where it recently received a 4K Ultra HD touch-up for the streaming service.