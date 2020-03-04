Hocus Pocus 2 Finds Its Director, Original Stars Likely Returning

Adam Shankman is about to cast a spell on Disney+.

Variety is reporting today that Shankman, whose credits include Hairspray and A Walk to Remember, will spearhead the long-rumored Hocus Pocus 2. Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo is behind the sequel’s script with Lynn Harris on producing duties.

No word yet on whether the original cast – namely Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy – will reprise their respective roles, but all three actresses have gone on record about wanting to return as Salem’s cackling witches. Disney is certainly hopeful, too, as sources close to Variety claim that, while nothing has been finalized, the Powers That Be want the trio of actresses to headline Hocus Pocus 2, as opposed to mounting a full reboot.

Kenny Ortega was the brains behind the 1993 cult classic, and we’re intrigued to find out how Shankman and his team will present Hocus Pocus 2 to the modern-day audience. A Halloween release window is surely on the cards, though one suspects that Halloween 2020 will be too quick of a turnaround.

Frankly, we’re more than happy to wait another year if it means reuniting the Sanderson sisters after three decades spent apart. The original ended with Max, Dani and Allison defeating the Sandersons, seemingly for good. But news of a Hocus Pocus 2 surely means that trouble is afoot in Salem, Massachusetts.

It’s taken an awful long time – too long, some might argue – but Hocus Pocus 2 has officially been given the go-ahead at Disney with Adam Shankman in the director’s chair. Now all we need is confirmation that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy (and Thora Birch!) will return and everyone will be dandy. More on this long-gestating sequel as more information comes to light.