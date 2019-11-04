Sarah Jessica Parker Says All The Witches Will Return In Hocus Pocus 2

The Mouse House confirmed a little while ago that they’d finally decided to resurrect the cult Halloween classic Hocus Pocus on Disney Plus. All sorts of 90’s kids rejoiced at this bewitching good news but people were immediately concerned that the three antagonists would not be returning. Sarah Jessica Parker recently revealed, however, that Bette Midler, Kathy Najimay and herself would indeed be reprising their roles in the sequel.

This comes on the heels of both Najimay and Midler expressing interest to return once the news originally hit that Hocus Pocus was getting an update. To celebrate the now-past All Hallow’s Eve (RIP Spooky Season), Parker shared a photo on Instagram from the film, showing the witches in all their 1993 glory. An excited fan commented on the picture, asking for confirmation that they would all be returning, and Parker succinctly said: “We have all said yes. Now we wait.” Exciting!

We don’t really know much of anything about the Hocus Pocus follow up just yet. In fact, all we’ve got is the fact that yes, these three are indeed returning, and that screenwriter/producer Jen D’Angelo, who’s previously worked on Workaholics, has been tapped to write up a script for the mystical movie. If you ask me though, I think this is one of the better ideas for a late-game follow-up. Cult classics can be hit-or-miss for sequels. I loved me some Blade Runner 2049, but could’ve done without Zoolander 2, ya know?

The original Hocus Pocus had a fun kid-friendly yet oddly sinister (and strangely sexually charged) tone though, so I wonder how much they’ll push the envelope here. For instance, are we going to hear the word “yabbos” again to describe boobs? I kind of hope so, because yabbos is an amazing word. In fact, if nothing else, let’s hope the Hocus Pocus follow-up brings on those yabbos!