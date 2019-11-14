Hocus Pocus Can Now Be Watched In 4K Ultra HD For The First Time On Disney+

Halloween may be over, but Disney+ keeps on handing us treats, as Hocus Pocus can be viewed on the new streaming service in 4K Ultra HD. While this might not seem like a big deal at first, it becomes huge when you realize that this marks the first time ever that the beloved 1993 fantasy comedy classic can be consumed in this format. The extremely popular platform continues to pleasantly surprise us with great material and this is just the latest in what’s been a pretty awesome first few days for subscribers.

For those unfamiliar with the holiday film, it takes place around Halloween in the town of Salem, Massachusetts. An unsuspecting teenage boy kicks things off by accidentally resurrecting a trio of villainous witches, who are somehow both hilarious and menacing. Along with the help of his little sister, his gorgeous crush and a talking cat, the boy seeks to stop the wicked sisters before it’s too late.

Even though the family-friendly movie bombed at the box office, it’s now widely considered to be a cult classic. In fact, audiences have reacted so well to the flick in recent years that there’s now a sequel currently in development at Disney+. All three of the witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) will be returning for the long-awaited follow-up, too, which hopefully will be released in time for October of next year.

Even though the spooky holiday has passed, there’s no better time than the present to hop onto the streaming platform and watch Hocus Pocus in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever. And while you’re there, be sure to check out all of the other great material featured on Disney+. We guarantee that you won’t be disappointed.