Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker And Kathy Najimy In Talks To Return For Hocus Pocus 2

The Sanderson sisters may be resurrected yet again for Hocus Pocus 2. A sequel to the much-loved 90s Halloween classic was confirmed to be in the works at the top of this year, and now a new report is pointing to all three of the original’s witch sisters making a comeback in the pic.

The DisInsider has learned that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have had talks to return as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson in the belated follow-up, which is due to land on Disney Plus. The outlet is unable to say if the trio have actually signed along the dotted line at this time, but sources have informed them that the actresses have been in discussions to reprise their roles via Zoom.

This is welcome news, though not all that surprising. When the project was announced, we were told they would likely all come back. Especially as Midler, Parker and Najimy have said they’d be interested in returning to Salem over the years. Most recently, Parker stated in an interview this summer that the stars are very “hospitable” to the idea of hopping aboard their broomsticks a second time.

At this stage, it’s not known if the others stars of the movie could return alongside them. The 1993 film featured Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch as the three kids who accidentally bring the Sandersons back to life on Halloween night. Birch, recently seen on The Walking Dead, has said she’d be up for an invite to reprise her role, but nothing’s been confirmed as yet.

Hairspray’s Adam Shankman is directing, based on a script from Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics), and while plot details have yet to be revealed, we can probably work out the basics: another virgin teen lights the black candle on the witching hour, thereby resurrecting the sisters again and threatening the children of Salem once more.

Tell us, though, are you excited for more of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2? Cast your thoughts in the comments below.