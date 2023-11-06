‘Wish’ Disney movie release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

In honor of its 100th year of enchanting the world with wonder and delight, Disney is granting a magical gift to audiences: the fresh animated feature Wish. It’s a welcoming break from the wave of live-action remakes, fulfilling the long-standing desire for an original creation. Unveiled last September at the D23 panel, this movie proudly becomes the 62nd addition to Disney’s animated legacy, promising thrilling updates that will truly delight fans.

When is Disney’s Wish releasing in theaters?

Image source via Walt Disney Studios

Wish is scheduled for a wide global theatrical release on Nov. 22, 2023, with early access available at special screenings on Nov. 18. In a departure from the recent Disney trend, Wish won’t head straight to Disney Plus. Instead, it’s exclusively hitting theaters for its premiere. This decision aligns with the film’s significant milestone and honors Disney’s storied cinematic history. Fans who can’t secure a seat in expected crowded theaters can look forward to Wish arriving on Disney Plus in 2024, following the usual pattern of most Disney films being available for streaming approximately three months after their theatrical debut.

Who is in the cast of Disney’s Wish?

Image source via Walt Disney Studios

The ensemble of Disney’s Wish film boasts a lineup of well-known talents, spanning both the realms of voice acting and live-action. Taking on the role of Asha, the movie’s protagonist, is Ariana DeBose. DeBose is widely recognized for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, a performance that earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In Wish, Chris Pine assumes the character of King Magnifico, the ruler of the Kingdom of Asha. Pine has graced the big screen in leading roles in acclaimed films such as Star Trek, where he played Captain Kirk, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, in which he portrayed Edgin Darvis. Alan Tudyk voices Valentino the goat in Wish, who previously voiced memorable characters like Heihei the rooster in Moana and the toucan in Encanto.

Others joining the cast of Disney’s Wish include:

Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya.

Victor Garber as Sabino.

Nastasha Rothwell as Sakina.

Jennifer Kumiyama as Dahlia.

Evan Peters as Simon.

Harvey Guillén as Gabo.

Ramy Youssef as Saf.

Niko Vargas as Hal.

Della Saba as Bazeema.

Jod Rudnitsky as Dario.

Several character details from the Wish cast have also come to light. Natasha Rothwell takes on the role of Sakin, Asha’s mother, and Jennifer Kumiyama portrays Dahlia, Asha’s best friend and a skilled baker. Angelique Cabral assumes the character of Queen Amaya, who happens to be the wife of the villainous King Magnifico, played by Chris Pine.

What is the plot of Disney’s Wish?

Image source via Walt Disney Studios

Disney’s Wish revolves around King Magnifico, the antagonistic ruler of Rosas, who possesses the extraordinary ability to grant wishes. He selects which wishes are granted from the multitude made by people, basing his decisions on the inherent goodness of each wish. The story takes an intriguing turn as Asha, the central character of Wish, becomes the King’s apprentice, only to discover with shock that King Magnifico exercises a selective process in fulfilling wishes, a realization that deeply troubles her.

In an intriguing moment from the trailer, Asha makes a wish upon a star, and remarkably, it comes true. This unexpected development poses a threat to King Magnifico, who swiftly labels Asha as a traitor of Rosas. He commands the townspeople to search for her, setting the stage for a gripping tale. As a team, Asha and Valentino embark on an epic journey throughout the Kingdom of Rosas to thwart the impending danger.

As Disney’s Wish takes its place within the grand celebration of Disney Animation’s century-long legacy, the presence of a wish-granting star at the heart of the storyline is far from happenstance; it’s a deliberate homage to Disney’s storied history. Throughout Disney’s extensive cinematic journey, wishing stars have occupied a special and symbolic role, from Gepetto’s hopeful wish in Pinocchio to the iconic star that gracefully encircles Cinderella’s castle in the timeless Walt Disney opening credits logo.

Where can I watch the official Disney’s Wish theatrical trailer?

Image source via Walt Disney Studios

The Wish trailer unveils a whimsical world. It all starts with Asha, the charmingly clumsy yet spirited protagonist, and the enchanting kingdom of Rosas. It’s the classic fairy tale setup, but with a delightful twist of self-awareness that promises Wish will be a Disney gem like no other.

As the trailer unfolds, we journey into Rosas, established by the wish-granting maven, King Magnifico. But beneath Asha’s initial excitement as Magnifico’s apprentice lies the revelation that he’s the not-so-charming villain due to his wishy-washy arrogance. As the plot thickens, Asha’s starry-eyed wish sets off a comical chain reaction of wishes coming true all over the kingdom, putting Magnifico’s reign in jeopardy.

Get ready to be whisked away on a magical adventure with Wish. With Asha’s wish setting the kingdom of Rosas aglow, audiences are sure to be in for a ride filled with laughter, friendship, and fairy tale charm. It’s a celebration of Disney’s timeless magic blended with a fresh, self-aware twist. Make sure to run to the nearest theater on Nov. 22, and don’t miss your chance to see this enchanting journey!