The 10 best Disney characters of all time, according to true House of Mouse fans

There have been thousands and thousands of characters in Disney‘s motion picture universe, but when it comes to the absolute best of the best, only a few of them take the crown, or the coronet, home.

To mark the Mouse House’s 100 anniversary, fans on social media attempted to pick out some of their all-time favorites in this large ensemble, so let’s gather together some of the names that popped up the most, to decide once and for all if certain heroes or heroines make the ambitious list. Here are 10 characters that repeatedly got a mention, in no particular order or ranking.

Elsa

The ice queen from Frozen has quickly turned into a Disney classic since her debut in 2013. Despite boasting only two movies — and a plethora of other media and merchandise, no doubt — Elsa is still a favorite pick from the seemingly endless roster of Mouse House princesses. Elsa’s sister Anna is also worthy of note, but we didn’t see her name popping up nearly as much as the older sister did.

Winnie the Pooh

While Disney didn’t create Winnie the Pooh, the company still presided over its most successful adaptations in history. At the moment, Winnie the Pooh is one of the most revered cartoon characters in pop culture. Simply put, you can’t find anyone who actively dislikes the kind, thoughtful bear, and not least of all due to the immense nostalgic aura that accompanies his name.

Judy and Nick

Can we all agree that Zootopia is one of the best movies the House of Mouse ever made? Even now, after all these years, I can’t help but crave another Zootopia watch session. Who wouldn’t want to constantly sit through the story of the coolest fox in fiction, or his cunning bunny partner? Judy and Nick have been sorely missed all these years. It’s surprising, in an industry so obsessed with sequels, spinoffs, and opportunities to capitalize on hits, that it’s taken until now for Disney to develop Zootopia 2.

Woody and Buzz

I feel like Woody and Buzz should each get their own entries, but since they belong to a single franchise, it’s more convenient to put them under the same umbrella. For me personally, Buzz and Woody are the greatest Disney duo, as they’ve been a presence in everyone’s childhood since making their debut in 1995’s original Toy Story.

Genie

You’d be in no shortage of names when listing Robin Williams’ best performances from across the years, but none of them employed the actor’s unbelievable comic range as Genie did in Aladdin. The original Genie from the cartoons proved that no actor — not even someone of Will Smith’s caliber — would be able to fill Robin’s shoes.

Rapunzel

Tangled featured one of the liveliest, most spirited princesses in Disney’s history. That, in and of itself, is high praise, but let’s not forget that Rapunzel also appeared in one of the best, if a little underrated, movies the Mouse House has released.

Mushu

I know what you’re thinking; how does Mushu make the list but Mulan doesn’t? Well, Mulan was a ferocious and steadfast warrior, definitely worthy of remembrance in the Disney roster. But let’s not forget that Mushu is one of the most hilarious cartoon characters to ever grace the big screen.

Merida

While many Disney princesses are known for their bravery, Merida actually embodies that as the main motif of her story. She was also the first princess to be developed by Pixar, and from the extremely favorable reception over the years, it’s safe to say that they did a wonderful job. And if that isn’t enough to warrant her a place on this list, Merida was the first princess to remain single by the end of her story, finally breaking away from that tired House of Mouse trope.

Belle

In terms of cultural popularity, Belle is probably among the top three Disney princesses. Her tale is as old as time (pun intended) and her character traits turn her into an iconic character. If only she didn’t oh-so-clearly manifest Stockholm syndrome…

Mickey Mouse

This is a no-brainer, but Mickey Mouse is probably the most popular Disney character. I mean, the whole House of the Mouse mascot was, after all, derived from this 1928 creation by Walt Disney himself, so it’s not surprising to see him on the list. This strange humanoid creature with his high-pitched voice is distinguishable whenever he appears on the screen, even if modern times have turned him into little more than a symbol for the industry mogul.