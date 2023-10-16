Is Disney’s ‘Once Upon a Studio’ documentary available to stream on Disney Plus?

Anytime Disney does much of anything, the world notices.

The studio’s presence as an absolute behemoth in the world of media makes it one of several to watch, particularly as it continues to gobble up properties like Star Wars and Marvel. It’s that core Disney property that really separates the company from the pack, however, as it leans on a century of definitive releases, characters, and iconic fairy tales sometimes decades after they first released.

Even non-Disney fans are familiar with at least a few of its mega-popular titles. It’s simply too big to ignore, particularly when the previously mentioned additional properties are considered. There’s more than enough Disney to go around, these days, and that legacy of success is being celebrated, in conjunction with Disney’s 100th anniversary, with the Once Upon a Studio documentary.

Billed as a “love letter” to the House of Mouse, the cross-medium short film reminisces on the history of one of media’s most impactful studios. It features characters from across Disney’s history, from Mickey Mouse himself to new favorites like Moana and Elsa, in a charming, faux behind-the-scenes journey. The flick premiered months ago at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, but its main release was always intended to coincide with Disney’s 100th birthday. A few audiences caught the short film when it was featured on ABC on Oct. 15, but remaining viewers are hoping to catch it on streaming. It makes sense that the film would land on Disney Plus eventually, but just when can audiences set their sights on Once Upon a Studio?

Is Once Upon a Studio on Disney Plus?

Audiences got a chance to witness Once Upon a Studio for themselves over on ABC on Oct. 15, one day ahead of its broad premiere, but not everyone managed to catch the short film when it aired. Thankfully, Disney fans will still have plenty of opportunity to enjoy the release over on Disney Plus, where it’s already streaming. The film arrived on Disney’s own dedicated streaming platform in conjunction with its centennial on Oct. 16, and its available for any of the streamer’s subscribers to enjoy.

Following a typical workday over at Walt Disney Studios, once the regular employees have left, Once Upon a Studio follows the faces we know and love from a century of Disney releases as they work to participate in a massive group photo. Characters from Disney’s early days — including Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Peter Pan — join new favorites like Antonio Madrigal for the creative twist on your classic Disney adventure. Longtime Disney fans are at risk of some teary eyes, as they set their sights on writer/director Dan Abraham and Trent Correy’s love letter to one of media’s oldest studios.