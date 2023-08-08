Disney Plus special trailer reveals the Princess Avengers project we’ve been waiting for, but there’s a twist

Despite the rise of the Avengers in Disney‘s own Marvel Cinematic Universe, The House of Mouse has strangely resisted doing perhaps its most obvious play: making a crossover movie that teams up all the Disney Princesses. That scene with Snow White and all the rest from Ralph Breaks The Internet even lived up to the title and still nothing. But, hey, at least five years later, we’re finally getting some kind of project… it’s just a bit blockier than we were anticipating.

Following its surprise announcement last week, Disney Plus has dropped the first trailer for LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, an incoming original special which suitably looks like something dreamed up by a Disney-obsessed kid with an enviable LEGO collection. When Gaston imprisons King Triton and steals his trident in order to take over the world, five princesses assemble to stop him and save the day. I mean, swap Gaston for Loki, the Trident for the Scepter, and the Princesses for Iron Man and co. and you literally have the plot of The Avengers.

Image via Disney

The best part is that many of the original Disney voice actors are reprising their roles for this special. On top of Beauty and the Beast‘s Richard White returning as Gaston, we have Jodi Benson as Ariel, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, plus Snow White and Moana are in the mix, too. The Castle Quest has come about as part of Disney’s ongoing celebration of its 100th anniversary. As you would expect, the Ultimate Adventure Castle LEGO set, as based on the special, has been released as a tie-in.

Somehow this is the first time the princesses have had their own crossover project since 2005’s little-seen Disney Princesses: A Christmas of Enchantment. Let’s not leave it another 18 years until the next one, huh, Disney?

Catch LEGO Princesses: The Castle Quest on Disney Plus this Aug. 18.