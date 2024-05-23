‘They were sisters in another life’: Wholesome moms love each other’s outfits so much they trade in the middle of Costco

For most of us, TikTok is the go-to place for mindless scrolling. It’s the app we turn to when we’re bored and want to be entertained by some quick humor or a bonkers story — there are plenty of those to be found. From time to time, though, wholesome videos make their way to our feeds.

Recommended Videos

When the world seems grey, there’s nothing quite like witnessing random acts of kindness to restore our faith in humanity. Although heroic acts are definitely included, they aren’t always required to make someone’s day. Sometimes, all it takes to make people smile is to compliment their outfit, and if you’re lucky enough, they may return the sentiment in an unconventional way. Well, at least that’s what I assume happened between two Costco customers, who liked each other’s clothes so much that they decided to trade then and there.

In the video posted by @christina1lovee on TikTok, we see the two women already in the process of swapping clothes, and although we don’t know who suggested it, it’s clear they’re both very much on board with the idea. One of the ladies in the clip is none other than the TikToker’s mother, who laughs as she puts on the clothing item she was given. I have to say, both women look great in their new outfits at the end of the video, but the best part of it all is the glee on their faces.

We don’t see this type of wholesome interaction between strangers every day, so it’s only natural for folks to be moved by the video. In the comment section, many have expressed their delight at the moment and, of course, showered the two women with compliments on their new looks. “I didn’t understand a word but the smiles and laughs were adorable,” one person commented, while another wrote: “This was the most wholesome thing I’ve seen all year.” As far as TikTok users are concerned, it was fate that brought these two ladies together during a random trip to Costco: “But how flattering the outfits turned out to be on a whim! Meant to be.”

While nice moments can and should be appreciated simply for what they are, we could all learn one thing or two from these women. With fast fashion on the rise and all the social and environmental issues associated with it, swapping clothes with others may be a solid, money-free solution to our problems. In fact, Jannine Mancilla and Nicole Macias have already put this idea to the test in Los Angeles, by creating their own clothes-trading events, known as Radical Clothes Swap, per The Guardian.

Of course, thrift stores are still around for those searching for second-hand clothes but swapping may just become the next big alternative to fast fashion. Whether or not you’re up for it, at least we can all agree that in these ladies’ case, the trade was definitely worth it, if only for the joy it brought them and everyone who came across the video. Hopefully, people being kind to strangers is a genre of TikTok videos that will never go out of style.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more