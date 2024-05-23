Side by side images of two women swaping clothes at Costco.
Screengrabs via @christina1lovee/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘They were sisters in another life’: Wholesome moms love each other’s outfits so much they trade in the middle of Costco

Now this is what I call girls' girls.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: May 23, 2024 07:41 am

For most of us, TikTok is the go-to place for mindless scrolling. It’s the app we turn to when we’re bored and want to be entertained by some quick humor or a bonkers story — there are plenty of those to be found. From time to time, though, wholesome videos make their way to our feeds.

Recommended Videos

When the world seems grey, there’s nothing quite like witnessing random acts of kindness to restore our faith in humanity. Although heroic acts are definitely included, they aren’t always required to make someone’s day. Sometimes, all it takes to make people smile is to compliment their outfit, and if you’re lucky enough, they may return the sentiment in an unconventional way. Well, at least that’s what I assume happened between two Costco customers, who liked each other’s clothes so much that they decided to trade then and there.

In the video posted by @christina1lovee on TikTok, we see the two women already in the process of swapping clothes, and although we don’t know who suggested it, it’s clear they’re both very much on board with the idea. One of the ladies in the clip is none other than the TikToker’s mother, who laughs as she puts on the clothing item she was given. I have to say, both women look great in their new outfits at the end of the video, but the best part of it all is the glee on their faces.

@christina1lovee

#CapCut #viral_video #viraltiktok #tiktok #love #te #costco #el #texascheck #elpaso #vira #viraltiktok #viral_video #viralvideos #viralllllll #tiktokviral

♬ original sound – Christinaaaaa

We don’t see this type of wholesome interaction between strangers every day, so it’s only natural for folks to be moved by the video. In the comment section, many have expressed their delight at the moment and, of course, showered the two women with compliments on their new looks. “I didn’t understand a word but the smiles and laughs were adorable,” one person commented, while another wrote: “This was the most wholesome thing I’ve seen all year.” As far as TikTok users are concerned, it was fate that brought these two ladies together during a random trip to Costco: “But how flattering the outfits turned out to be on a whim! Meant to be.”

While nice moments can and should be appreciated simply for what they are, we could all learn one thing or two from these women. With fast fashion on the rise and all the social and environmental issues associated with it, swapping clothes with others may be a solid, money-free solution to our problems. In fact, Jannine Mancilla and Nicole Macias have already put this idea to the test in Los Angeles, by creating their own clothes-trading events, known as Radical Clothes Swap, per The Guardian.

Of course, thrift stores are still around for those searching for second-hand clothes but swapping may just become the next big alternative to fast fashion. Whether or not you’re up for it, at least we can all agree that in these ladies’ case, the trade was definitely worth it, if only for the joy it brought them and everyone who came across the video. Hopefully, people being kind to strangers is a genre of TikTok videos that will never go out of style.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Deadpool and Wolverine’s next MCU appearance rumored to be revealed, and you’ll love it
Wade Wilson and Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Deadpool and Wolverine’s next MCU appearance rumored to be revealed, and you’ll love it
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘my home newspaper thinks I’m disgusting’ Boebert has questions about Trump’s ‘assassination attempt’ and she needs them answered, like, right now
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and House Republicans depart Collect Pond Park outside of Manhattan Criminal Court after a press conference during former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Michael Cohen, former U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, is taking the stand again today to continue his cross examination by the defense in the former president's hush money trial. Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels is tied to Trump's 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Lauren ‘my home newspaper thinks I’m disgusting’ Boebert has questions about Trump’s ‘assassination attempt’ and she needs them answered, like, right now
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘How did it keep getting CRAZIER?’: Manic mother-in-law demands to spend time with grandchild in increasingly unhinged rant
TikTok account Organicallymaddie
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘How did it keep getting CRAZIER?’: Manic mother-in-law demands to spend time with grandchild in increasingly unhinged rant
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 23, 2024
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’s Stephanie Matto recalls the red flags she experienced as a nanny
Stephanie Matto makes TikTok video about nannying job.
Category: News
News
’90 Day Fiancé’s Stephanie Matto recalls the red flags she experienced as a nanny
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 22, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘X-Men’ reboot breakthrough leaves everyone saying the same thing as OG Avenger’s comeback finally assembles
Cyclops in X-Men 97/Avengers 2012
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘X-Men’ reboot breakthrough leaves everyone saying the same thing as OG Avenger’s comeback finally assembles
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Deadpool and Wolverine’s next MCU appearance rumored to be revealed, and you’ll love it
Wade Wilson and Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Deadpool and Wolverine’s next MCU appearance rumored to be revealed, and you’ll love it
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘my home newspaper thinks I’m disgusting’ Boebert has questions about Trump’s ‘assassination attempt’ and she needs them answered, like, right now
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and House Republicans depart Collect Pond Park outside of Manhattan Criminal Court after a press conference during former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Michael Cohen, former U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, is taking the stand again today to continue his cross examination by the defense in the former president's hush money trial. Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels is tied to Trump's 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Lauren ‘my home newspaper thinks I’m disgusting’ Boebert has questions about Trump’s ‘assassination attempt’ and she needs them answered, like, right now
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘How did it keep getting CRAZIER?’: Manic mother-in-law demands to spend time with grandchild in increasingly unhinged rant
TikTok account Organicallymaddie
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘How did it keep getting CRAZIER?’: Manic mother-in-law demands to spend time with grandchild in increasingly unhinged rant
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 23, 2024
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’s Stephanie Matto recalls the red flags she experienced as a nanny
Stephanie Matto makes TikTok video about nannying job.
Category: News
News
’90 Day Fiancé’s Stephanie Matto recalls the red flags she experienced as a nanny
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 22, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘X-Men’ reboot breakthrough leaves everyone saying the same thing as OG Avenger’s comeback finally assembles
Cyclops in X-Men 97/Avengers 2012
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘X-Men’ reboot breakthrough leaves everyone saying the same thing as OG Avenger’s comeback finally assembles
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 22, 2024
Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.