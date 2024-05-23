TikTok viral drama insists Colin and Penelope’s ‘Bridgerton’ romance must end now

The storyline in Bridgerton season 3 focuses heavily on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton and their steamy carriage scene has become one of the most viral moments of the show.

Many fans were waiting for their love story to finally develop from friendship into something more, but not everyone has given the couple their approval. TikToker marinainmiami is one of these people, and she has voiced her opinion in a clip that’s gaining a fair bit of attention.

She starts the video by explaining that she “really dislikes Colin and Penelope.” Instead, she proposes a far more interesting storyline: the one between Francesca Bridgerton and John Stirling (played by Hannah Dodd and Victor Alli, respectively). Their story is “so much more beautiful, so much more romantic,” she claims.

So, what’s the problem with Colin and Penelope’s love story? Well, marinainmiami notes that, in season 1, Colin was interested in Marina Thompson and wanted to marry her. “Even after finding out she is pregnant by somebody else, he is still willing to marry her,” she explains. “Penelope is there on the sidelines this whole time. Yes, they’ve been friends their whole lives … but she’s on the sidelines.”

Colin’s affection for Marina does not end in season 1 as marinainmiami explains how in season 2 he “goes and finds her at her house with her children and her husband.” She continues, “He is more or less trying to convince her … we can still run away together. And Marina is just like GTFO.”

Did Colin Bridgerton settle for Penelope Featherington?

At the end of season 2, Colin Bridgerton confesses to his friends that he has no interest in being with Penelope Featherington. marinainmiami makes a great point here, saying, “You can say this is just the reaction of an embarrassed teenage boy, but he was still embarrassed of her.” In contrast, he was willing to marry Marina after everyone knew she was pregnant with another man’s baby. What does that really say about his feelings for Penelope?

“He was willing to circle back and marry her after she had already been married and had two kids,” marinainmiami explains about Colin’s feelings for Marina. “And he’s embarrassed for Penelope.” She continues, “Penelope is honestly a pick-me. She gets picked, and she is thrilled by it, but after begging him to kiss her, he goes to see two working women. And he’s like, ‘I think I actually do fancy Penelope Featherington.’ If he has no haters, I am dead.”

Some fans may feel Colin Bridgerton’s realization is romantic. It was the moment he saw Penelope Featherington for who she really is, and he looked at her in a new light. But many people agree with marinainmiami’s TikTok video; this couple does not deserve the hype!

Fans react to Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s love story

The comment section of marinainmiami’s post is filled with people who agree with her assessment. “100 percent agree!! He’s still ashamed he has feelings for her you can’t convince me he doesn’t,” a comment reads. Another fan had similar thoughts, writing, “It’s frustrating that they’ve set it up so that we should want them to get together but I’m just so not convinced.”

Other comments on the post include, “Ugh, thank you! I don’t like this season at all,” and “I was confused that the whole promo for this season is Pen and Colin, but then he’s at brothels and being ‘just friends’ up until the very end of episode 4. It is sus.”

There are others who feel that without seeing the complete season, it’s impossible to make an assessment. “I really think if they would have released all 8 episodes together, people would have different opinions,” a comment reads. “Also, reading the books provides a lot of insight on Colin and Penelope’s internal thoughts.” Another fan agreed, writing, “Y’all need to read the books if you’re gonna make comments on this season like I can’t.”

It is true that those who have read the books may feel they have a better insight into this relationship and fans still have questions. “Right this season was slow and rushed at the same time, his feelings haven’t developed,” another TikTok user wrote.

Is this the love story of the ages, or is our attention better focused elsewhere?

