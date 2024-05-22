10 questions from ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 that must be answered in season 3 part 2 or we riot

Everyone’s favorite Regency drama is back, steamier than ever before. As soon as Bridgerton season 2 part 1 hit the digital shelves, it left us yearning for more. Brace yourself though, because we won’t be getting more Polin action for another month.

Sadly, dear gentle readers, this is a reminder that many of the questions we had from season 2 remain unanswered. While we did get some lingering questions resolved, like Francesca’s whereabouts and who would care for the Bridgerton estate during Anthony’s absence (spoiler alert, it was Benedict), many more mysteries remain. Here are just some of the enigmas that are still unanswered, and if they remain like this, we will most definitely riot.

Why did Penelope create Lady Whistledown?

Photo via Netflix

Two and a half seasons in, and we still have yet to see Penelope’s true reason for creating Lady Whistledown. We know that the very reason she managed to successfully and seamlessly write about gossip without being discovered is due to her often-ignored presence at social gatherings in the ton. In the end, though, what motivated her to create Whistledown? I sure hope we’ll get answers soon, especially since she’s this season’s protagonist — finally.

Where do Eloise and Theo stand after season 2?

via Netflix

It comes as no surprise that Eloise has repeatedly shown her disdain for the very prospect of marriage — until she met a certain boy named Theo. In season 2, we were introduced to the idea that Eloise might be infatuated with Theo, the same boy who prints Lady Whistledown’s weekly gossip issues. Of course, nothing materialized out of fear that Theo would face undesirable consequences for being with Eloise. Yet, their story ended on such an open note that we can only hope season 3 will bring them some closure.

What is up with Madame Delacroix?

via Netflix

Granted, this question didn’t exactly arise in season 2, but it still remains: what is up with Madame Delacroix? Why does she have a fake accent? Why is she constantly going to shady parts of town? What dirt did Marina have on her in season 1? We know absolutely nothing about Delacroix other than the fact that she’s a modiste. Essentially, Madame Delacroix is a gigantic mystery, and we need answers. Chop chop, Netflix.

What is Kate’s mother’s name?

Image via Liam Daniel/Netflix

Well, truth be told, we do know that Kate’s mother is often called “Lady Mary.” However, if you recall a certain dinner with the Sheffields (which was arguably one of Anthony’s best scenes), Kate hinted at some sort of mystery in her mother’s past. “My mom has a name,” Kate said, yet we never hear her full name nor her maiden name. In fact, her entire backstory still seems to be quite elusive. Now that Kate is Lady Bridgerton, we need more insight into her family’s life, please, and thank you.

Why did Kate not want to get married?

Netflix

In fact, we still have quite a few questions stemming from the Kanthony season. Oops, sorry, I meant season 2. One of them is about Kate’s adamancy against getting married. We know that she chose to let Edwina pursue her happiness instead of seeking her own, much like Anthony, who carried the weight of his family’s affairs on his shoulders. She was fine living her life without a man, like Lady Danbury, never seeking to find a match. But why? Why did she give up on the very idea of love in the first place?

Will Cressida make Daphne pay what she “owes her?”

via Netflix

This is a really specific question, but hey, it still needs answering. You may not recall, but in season 1 we saw Cressida briefly talking to Daphne about keeping her and Simon’s kiss a secret — to this day, many fans still wonder when this debt will be paid. Of course, this isn’t Game of Thrones and we’re not talking about the Lannisters, but Cressida is just about the type of person to hold this over the Bridgerton’s heads, so if we could get an answer to that, we’d be truly thankful.

Will Penelope and Eloise ever reconcile?

via Netflix

Aside from Penelope and Colin, the new season has quite a big elephant in the room — Eloise and Penelope’s friendship, or rather, the lack thereof. Since about halfway through season 2, we’ve seen very little of Penelope and Eloise together on our screens, after Eloise discovered that her best friend had been Lady Whistledown all along. Understandably, Eloise was incredibly angry but promised to keep Penelope’s secret — trading her secrecy for their friendship instead. At this point, we’ve only had angst in our hearts, but Netflix better fix their friendship as soon as possible, or else!

Is Benedict finally settling down?

Photo via Netflix

This question isn’t necessarily focused on season 2, but generally speaking, all we’ve seen of Benedict are his escapades with whoever he’s infatuated with in the new social season. In season 1, Benedict was involved with Madame Delacroix and Lucy Granville. In season 2, he was with Tessa. As season 3 begins, Benedict is already with someone else entirely — Lady Tilley Arnold — without his storylines with Genevieve, Granville, or Tessa ever being resolved. Therefore, the question remains: will this season finally see Benedict settling down with someone? Anyone, really.

Will Marina ever find happiness?

via Netflix

In season 2, we finally see Colin confronting his first love after Marina married Sir Phillip. Sadly, this moment revealed a few things. Firstly, Colin’s feelings for Marina hadn’t dissipated at all. Secondly, Marina is very unhappy. Despite having two healthy twins from her relationship with the late Sir George, Marina settled for a loveless marriage. Considering the actress isn’t expected to return for season 3, will Marina’s life remain filled with unhappiness, or will we at least get the sense that she may have found happiness even in a loveless marriage?

Will we get more Brimsley?

Image via Netflix

Okay, so this isn’t a question specifically about season 2, but it still counts. We saw quite a bit of Brimsley in Queen Charlotte, and even though we all want more of Queen Charlotte, we also want more of Brimsley. His unspoken friendship and devoted loyalty to Charlotte are undeniably some of the best aspects of the series. He’s fascinating and, thus far, he’s also the only queer character on the show. So the question remains: will we see more of Brimsley in season 3? I sure hope the answer is yes.

Bridgerton season 2 part 3 will debut on Netflix on June 13.

