Who is Francesca Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton?’

At this point, we’ve become quite well acquainted with the most dramatic family in Bridgerton: the Bridgertons themselves. However, oddly enough, aside from the oldest siblings, we’ve barely met anyone else from the rowdiest family in the ‘ton.

The protagonists of the first and second seasons were Daphne and Anthony, and understandably so. The eldest brother and the oldest sister ought to carry on the Bridgerton title before any of the other siblings. However, as season three approaches, news has been traveling fast, and not necessarily by the hand of Lady Whistledown.

Rumor has it, Gentlest Reader, that Francesca Bridgerton will now have a new actress portraying her. If you can’t recall who Francesca is, we don’t blame you — neither could we. But we’ve done the homework for you.

Who is Francesca Bridgerton?

Francesca Bridgerton is the sixth Bridgerton sibling — and the third oldest daughter. At this point in the story, we’ve yet to see the youngest siblings as much as we see the oldest but the time will come. Francesca, also known as Fran or Frannie, is 16 years old in the first season of Bridgerton. This means she’s only a year younger than Eloise and five years younger than Daphne.

In the second season, Francesca is 17, and her time to be courted is approaching in season three, where she’ll be of age to marry. If you hardly remember her, we don’t necessarily blame you. In the first season, Francesca left London to practice the pianoforte with their Aunt Winnie for most of the season, only returning to show off her new skills while Colin sang.

Similarly, in season 2, Francesca also appeared at the 1814 social season, playing the pianoforte as Eloise made her social debut. Essentially, we haven’t seen much of her personality yet. While Penelope and Colin will undeniably be next season’s protagonists, fans of the original material written by Julia Quinn already know that Francesca is bound to have an eventful time ahead, albeit she will likely never become a protagonist like her older siblings.

The first part of Bridgerton season 3 will arrive on Netflix on May 16.

