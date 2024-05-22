Not everyone is enjoying ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 and TikTok just revealed why

Bridgerton season 3 has many fans already, and almost everywhere you look, you can find devoted fans twittering away about that infamous carriage scene.

While some are enjoying the first part of the Netflix series (and are not so patiently awaiting the second part), not everyone is buying into the hype. For some, this new season has been a bit disappointing. TikToker giaalysevlogs shared her controversial opinion on why the season has not lived up to their expectations.

They start the video by simply saying, “I didn’t like season 3 of Bridgerton.” And it’s not a statement they make lightly. “I hate to say it because it’s one of my favorite shows of all time,” giaalysevlogs continues. “But let me explain; we still don’t know who Colin is. I thought by the end of part one, we would have a better understanding.” They list how the motivations and desires of the other characters ⏤ for example, Anthony, George, and Simon ⏤ were clear. “We know their flaws, we know this,” they admit. But in comparison, there is little information known about Colin (played by Luke Newton).

The video continues, “You can’t tell me anything about Colin except that one little line Violet gave, basically info dumping us about him. And we don’t even know who he is except that he has been to 17 cities.” Right, so we may know almost nothing about Colin Bridgerton, but it’s the opposite for Nicola Coughlan’s character, Penelope Featherington. Some fans feel the lack of information about Colin makes him mysterious, but giaalysevlogs is not convinced.

Why does no one really know anything about Colin Bridgerton?

As of season 3, Colin’s story is still developing, and fans could learn much more about him in the second installment. But for now, TikTok giaalysevlogs is asking questions that many Bridgerton fans want answers to: Why do we know so much about other characters but not one of the show’s leads? (They give examples of knowing more about Cressida Cowper and Alice Mondrich, for example.)

The TikToker also noticed an issue with the relationship between Colin and Penelope, with giaalysevlogs claiming that there is “absolutely no build-up.” They continue, “Why were there so many plotlines going on? Why were so many other characters getting way more screen time than Penelope and Colin? When Colin was like … ‘oh I want to marry you,’ it felt like it came out of nowhere.” That’s not all ⏤ there’s also the issue of how they fell in love and if it was just only because of that steamy carriage kiss? Was there actually a deep connection between these two characters?

Another point giaalysevlogs makes is how it feels like Colin is a “side character in his own story.” They continued, “This feels very much Penelope and everyone else, and then Colin is a minor character.” There are so many questions and not enough answers!

What do other fans think of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3?

In the caption of TikToker giaalysevlogs’ video, they have urged others to share their thoughts, and a fair few have responded. One comment reads, “Yes, Season Three was so hyped up, and I was so excited about it, but Part One was boring. I’m sorry, but I do not feel the chemistry between Colin and Penelope.” Another Instagram user shared, “The build-up wasn’t long enough.”

Other comments on the post include, “It was so awkwardly plotted,” and “I was expecting 10 episodes considering the subplots. 4 wasn’t enough, and it felt like they rushed Polin while they were taking time with the subplots.” Polin, of course, refers to Penelope and Colin’s storyline, which clever readers will remember started in season 1, episode 1 the first time Pen lays eyes on him.

There are also several who agree that Colin’s story needs to be developed more. “Colin looked good, but we didn’t get anything nearly as close to ‘To meet a beautiful woman is one thing, but to meet your best friend in the most beautiful of women is something entirely apart,'” one TikTok user commented. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “They literally just turned him into a rake. Colin was the poetic nerd who loved to travel and explore new things. He was oblivious, especially to Penelope. He was never a rake.”

Does anyone know anything more about Colin, other than his love for travel and Penelope? Perhaps readers of the books, but viewers will hopefully get a better understanding of the suddenly lovestruck young man when Bridgerton season 3, part 2 arrives on Netflix June 13.

