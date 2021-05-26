Disneyland Is Introducing A $100 Avengers-Themed Sandwich

The Walt Disney Company has seen its revenue streams decimated by the Coronavirus pandemic, losing out on countless billions if not tens of billions from lucrative avenues like box office dollars via blockbuster movies, the expansive line of cruise ships and of course, the numerous theme parks dotted all over the world.

Last year, the corporation suffered a loss of almost $2.9 billion due to so many of its businesses and enterprises remaining shuttered throughout the majority of 2020, a huge change from the previous twelve months where the Mouse House’s net income had exceeded $11 billion. Naturally, new CEO Bob Chapek will be desperate to turn around a $13 billion swing as soon as possible, which is probably why it isn’t surprising to discover that Disneyland is set to introduce a $100 sandwich.

Nobody in their right mind would pay that amount of money for such a thing, but we are talking about a Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers-themed sandwich designed for between six and eight people. Still, let’s not kid ourselves and pretend that some brave folks aren’t going to try and devour it all by themselves.

The Quantum-Sized Pym-ini Sandwich, a moniker that somehow made it all the way through the marketing department, contains salami, rosemary ham, provolone cheese and sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad. The gigantic feast of carbs will roll out at Disneyland Anaheim as part of the Avengers Campus, which opens on June 4th. Nobody loves a bit of cross-promoting and brand synergy more than Disney, but at the end of the day, it’s a sandwich that costs $100 to purchase, which is still a ridiculous number despite the size and MCU branding.