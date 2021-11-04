Disney’s Latest Animated Movie Earns Rave Reactions

Walt Disney Animation has been on a phenomenal hot streak of critical and commercial success for the last decade, with almost every single one of the studio’s features winning rave reviews and doing big business at the box office.

Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph and sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, Frozen and its successor, Big Hero 6, Moana, Zootopia and Raya and the Last Dragon are all held in high regard, and that looks set to continue with Encanto. Zootopia duo Jared Bush and Byron Howard reunite to tell the story of the Madrigals, a family who live in the titular location, a place of magic nestled in the Colombian mountains.

Encanto comes to theaters on November 24, and as you can see from the first set of reactions below, it looks as though the Mouse House has yet another winner on its hands.

Disney’s #Encanto is just lovely. It’s full of so much energy and fun. I’m not always a musical fan, but Luisa’s song has been in my head since the screening. It’s the perfect family film. Also, cute animated rats are always a happy thing for me. pic.twitter.com/NWNvh9z932 — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 4, 2021

#Encanto had me crying, laughing, and enjoying myself from start to finish. It's a beautiful film with an amazing cast of characters that you can't help but love! Also, you thought you liked Luisa now? Wait til you see her truly blossom! You'll love her! ❤️💪 @EncantoMovie pic.twitter.com/4WvXDOBWSz — Lyra Hale 🏳️‍🌈✍️🇵🇷 (@TheAltSource) November 4, 2021

#Encanto is super cute! Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero and Jessica Darrow shine. I loved the music, the songs are so fun and lively. It’s got a beautiful message about self worth, and it was refreshing to see some Afro-Latinx characters not just in the background, but as part pic.twitter.com/6bLG6n0q8o — Aaron (@aaronfraggle) November 4, 2021

#Encanto may be one of the best films I’ve seen all year. I was genuinely touched throughout, and couldn’t stop myself from dancing in my seat. From pitch perfect performances to gorgeous animation to storylines that really hit home, this movie is set to be a classic! pic.twitter.com/SAHPnBD3R8 — The Distracted Tatiana (@myrcellasear) November 4, 2021

#Encanto is a really good movie with really great music. Not gonna be surprised if it’s the one that gets Lin-Manuel Miranda that EGOT. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) November 4, 2021

Germaine Franco and Lin-Manuel Miranda deliver the music, with the voice cast featuring Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderamma, Maluma, Disney’s good luck charm Alan Tudyk and more. With a little over two weeks to go, we can expect Encanto to put a sizeable dent in the resurgent box office given the popularity of the Walt Disney Animation brand and such encouraging responses to the early screenings.