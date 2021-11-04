Disney’s Latest Animated Movie Earns Rave Reactions
Walt Disney Animation has been on a phenomenal hot streak of critical and commercial success for the last decade, with almost every single one of the studio’s features winning rave reviews and doing big business at the box office.
Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph and sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, Frozen and its successor, Big Hero 6, Moana, Zootopia and Raya and the Last Dragon are all held in high regard, and that looks set to continue with Encanto. Zootopia duo Jared Bush and Byron Howard reunite to tell the story of the Madrigals, a family who live in the titular location, a place of magic nestled in the Colombian mountains.
Encanto comes to theaters on November 24, and as you can see from the first set of reactions below, it looks as though the Mouse House has yet another winner on its hands.
Germaine Franco and Lin-Manuel Miranda deliver the music, with the voice cast featuring Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderamma, Maluma, Disney’s good luck charm Alan Tudyk and more. With a little over two weeks to go, we can expect Encanto to put a sizeable dent in the resurgent box office given the popularity of the Walt Disney Animation brand and such encouraging responses to the early screenings.