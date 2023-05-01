Disney’s live-action ‘Hercules’ director Joe Russo explains TikTok comments

The internet was shocked when they learned that TikTok, the social media platform that’s currently getting scrutinized by US Congress, is the main inspiration for the upcoming Hercules live-action film. Fortunately, the Russo Brothers, the filmmakers tasked to produce this film, have given a clearer explanation of what they meant with their TikTok comments.

The Russo Brothers sat down with Radio Times to further explain their previous comments. The filmmakers stated in the past that audiences have “expectations” on what a musical looks like and that they “have been trained by TikTok.” Joe Russo has now clarified by stating that social media has changed the way information and content are consumed and that his previous comments were him being aware of the changing landscape of media consumption.

“We live in a world where most of your audience under 30 is now informed by their social media habits and it changes the way that they consume content and information and storytelling. As the storyteller, you have to be aware of changing habits.”

The Russo Brothers have voiced their appreciation for work on this Disney IP and that they want to try to tell this demigod’s story through a modern lens. They’ve also shared excitement to have 2019s Aladdin‘s Guy Ritchie on hand to help direct the film and how this live-action Hercules adaptation has become their favorite project to work on by far.

“Disney is very thoughtful about their IP and everyone working on it, of course, has lots of other things that they’re working on but we are slowly working our way through how to tell that story to a modern audience. “It’s one of my favorite projects we’re working on and everyone involved in it is very exciting, from Guy Ritchie on down.”

At the moment, a full cast list has not yet been officially announced. But there was speculation that Noah Centineo will play the young demigod thanks to a leaked image of the official cast list, according to Insidethemagic.net.

The live-action adaptation of Hercules was first announced back in 2020 and will be written by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer Dave Callaham. The Russo Brothers revealed previously that the live-action adaptation won’t be a “literal translation” from the original 1997s film, and that it will be a slightly different story with some original elements attached to it. A scheduled release date for the film has not yet been made public.