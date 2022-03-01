Disney’s premium new ‘Star Wars’ hotel rooms have no windows

Disney just revealed its new and expensive Star Wars hotel rooms that are set to open in Disney World. The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser promises an immersive experience for fans planning to make a booking, and previews of the hotel rooms were shown to have no windows.

Prices start at $5000 for two adults and guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite star wars costume and partake in the activities and missions. Reviews have been mixed, some saying the experience is good, others say that the room gives off a claustrophobic feeling.

The hotel is based on the Halcyon — a luxury space cruise ship in the Star Wars universe. So while real windows are non-existent, a digital window is provided where guests can view the depths of space. However, there is an outdoor communal area called the climate simulator for those who need a breath of fresh air.

Guest are encouraged to do tasks and missions to immerse themselves in the story that Disney has prepared for them to make their stay worth the cost.

The Galactic Starcruiser is now open to guests to make a booking in Disney World. Guests are only allowed to make a two-day booking, and the story the hotel provides will fill some of the story gaps between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.