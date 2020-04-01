Bermuda Triangle Ghost Ship Discovered 95 Years After It Vanished

The Bermuda Triangle has long been considered a classic supernatural mystery. The loosely defined Triangle is, as its name suggests, in the vicinity of Bermuda, though has a total area of somewhere between 1.3 – 3.9 million kilometers square and is famed for the mysterious disappearances that take place within it.

Across the decades, many horror films have seized upon it as a setting, like Satan’s Triangle, Beyond the Bermuda Triangle, The Fantastic Journey, The Triangle and uh, Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy! Back in 2017, there was also a new project on the cards from Universal, who were angling for Sam Raimi to direct.

Explanations for the disappearances range from massive rogue waves, strange magnetic forces, underwater methane bubbles, alien portals and the lost Kingdom of Atlantis. Of course, extremely boring people will point out that the area of the Bermuda Triangle has no greater cases of ship disappearances than anywhere else and it’s actually one of the most heavily travelled shipping lanes in the world. That may be the case, but I don’t think that necessarily disproves my pet theory that Atlanteans are capturing ships to test out their hyper-advanced underwater cloning technology that will soon enable them to swarm the Florida coastline.

The truth is out there folks! But now we can at least clear up one Bermuda Triangle mystery.

The SS Cotopaxi is one of the most renowned Bermuda Triangle disappearances. The ship and its 32 crew members vanished without a trace en route to Cuba in December 1925, which has given rise to a legend of a ‘ghost ship,’ with it even being recently sighted off the coast of Cuba. It’s also popped up in film, as in Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Cotopaxi is discovered on the other side of the world in the Gobi Desert, having been dropped off there by aliens.

But now it seems that the mystery of the Cotopaxi has been solved, as marine biologist Michael Barnette has identified a known wreck as being the missing ship.

“There were several elements that confirmed the identity such as the dimensions of the ship, its length and the measurement of the boiler,” he said. “Also, I looked at the general orientation of the machinery. It was all consistent with the information we knew about the Cotopaxi.”

Naturally, this wreck means that the recent sighting of it must have been mistaken. Or, perhaps more likely, the Cotopaxi was seized by a consortium of Atlanteans and Greys and duplicated through nanotech cloning technology, inadvertently granting the crew immortality but cursing them to forever roam the oceans. I suppose we’ll never truly know.