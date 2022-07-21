The Dungeons & Dragons film series (2000-2012) from Courtney Solomon and Gerry Lively is getting its much-needed reboot from Paramount Pictures, with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley set to direct. At San Diego Comic-Con, a sneak peek at the upcoming film, titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, has made its rounds on the internet and D&D fans can hardly contain their excitement. A few days before the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H preview night, Rotten Tomatoes shared the official poster for Honor Among Thieves, featuring various mythical beasts from the role-playing game as well as the silhouettes of the main cast — which have now been confirmed.

Multiple sources have shared the sneak peek after it leaked from San Diego. In the 40-second video, we see the entire cast suited and booted and ready to take on some monsters. Chris Pine (Star Trek) leads the all-star cast as a Bard, Michelle Rodriguez (Resident Evil) plays a Barbarian, Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) plays a Sorcerer, Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) plays a Paladin, Sophia Lillis (IT) plays a Druid and Hugh Grant (Bridget Jones’s Diary) plays a Rogue. Check out the sneak peek below to see the stars in full costume with an attitude and take a gander at the fan reactions, which are resoundingly positive.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant reveal ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ characters at #SDCC 2022 preview night- First Look #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/Oo9vQiUpDx — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 21, 2022

CHRIS PINE PLAYING A BARD AND MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ PLAYING A BARBARIAN?!?! THIS IS A PANSEXUAL D&D LOVER DREAM COME TRUE FOR ME!!😭💕💕💕💕#SDCC2022 #SDCC #dnd #dungeonsanddragons #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/CSlTcnTaRr — Gyllian | BLM✊🏿🇺🇦 (@geew1zard) July 21, 2022

The costumes for the dnd film look good, I like how they show off some of their personality too, overall I’m waiting for the trailer but I’m hoping its good, DND NEEDS THIS#dnd #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/uOYCadaYDX — Jakie Catie 🎥 Pre-Debut ENVtuber (@JakieCatie) July 21, 2022

If the outfits alone aren’t enough to sell you on the concept, Chris Pine revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves felt like Game of Thrones mixed with Princess Bride and Holy Grail.

There was a lot of laughs. The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark. It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he’s the ultimate party planner. I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that’s all you can ask for.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Dungeons & Dragons fans were also welcomed to partake in a “Tavern Experience” that showcases the characters and creatures from the upcoming film. The Hollywood Reporter shared footage from the inside, which also provides a sneak peek at the designs of the dragons that will feature in Honor Among Thieves — and they look incredible.

Right now, the release date is slated for March 3, 2023, but this is subject to change in the meantime.