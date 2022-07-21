‘DnD’ fans are geeking out about all the big names cast in ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
The Dungeons & Dragons film series (2000-2012) from Courtney Solomon and Gerry Lively is getting its much-needed reboot from Paramount Pictures, with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley set to direct. At San Diego Comic-Con, a sneak peek at the upcoming film, titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, has made its rounds on the internet and D&D fans can hardly contain their excitement. A few days before the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H preview night, Rotten Tomatoes shared the official poster for Honor Among Thieves, featuring various mythical beasts from the role-playing game as well as the silhouettes of the main cast — which have now been confirmed.
Multiple sources have shared the sneak peek after it leaked from San Diego. In the 40-second video, we see the entire cast suited and booted and ready to take on some monsters. Chris Pine (Star Trek) leads the all-star cast as a Bard, Michelle Rodriguez (Resident Evil) plays a Barbarian, Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) plays a Sorcerer, Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) plays a Paladin, Sophia Lillis (IT) plays a Druid and Hugh Grant (Bridget Jones’s Diary) plays a Rogue. Check out the sneak peek below to see the stars in full costume with an attitude and take a gander at the fan reactions, which are resoundingly positive.
If the outfits alone aren’t enough to sell you on the concept, Chris Pine revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves felt like Game of Thrones mixed with Princess Bride and Holy Grail.
There was a lot of laughs. The way that I’ve been describing it, it’s like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it’s somewhere in that ballpark. It’s a lot of fun. It’s got a lot of thrills. It’s poppy, it’s eighties heartfelt, there’s a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he’s the ultimate party planner. I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that’s all you can ask for.
At San Diego Comic-Con, Dungeons & Dragons fans were also welcomed to partake in a “Tavern Experience” that showcases the characters and creatures from the upcoming film. The Hollywood Reporter shared footage from the inside, which also provides a sneak peek at the designs of the dragons that will feature in Honor Among Thieves — and they look incredible.
Right now, the release date is slated for March 3, 2023, but this is subject to change in the meantime.