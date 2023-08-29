Do any of these unlikely James Bond candidates actually have a shot at becoming the next 007?

What if nobody could do it better than one of these surprise contenders?

We know the name’s Bond, James Bond, but what we really want to know is the name of the next guy who will get to say “the name’s Bond, James Bond.” Despite Daniel Craig disappearing into the sunset (or, you know, being blown up into smithereens as they case may be) almost two years ago at this point, we’re still nowhere close to getting an official casting announcement on the seventh actor to play 007. So those hungry for the super-spy’s return are entertaining themselves by pitching some intriguing, left-field choices for the role.

Forget the Idris Elbas and Henry Cavills — as good as both of those actors, and the other more obvious picks for the part, would be, maybe what the franchise needs next is to go for someone a little bit more unexpected. Although it’s hard to remember now, Daniel Craig was seen as a shocking hire back in the mid-aughts, and now he’s many people’s favorite Bond of them all. So sometimes it really pays to take a risk. But do any of these actors have a decent shot of driving the Aston Martin next? Let’s take a look…

Taylor Zakhar Perez

*Henry just walks into the room with that James Bond look*

Alex:pic.twitter.com/PDOYppdpWS — You're under my skin, man✨ (@Myriam221b) August 27, 2023

We’re more than up for a person of color playing Bond, but although Taylor Zakhar Perez’s debonair turn as Alex in Prime Video romcom Red, White, & Royal Blue showed us he’d look the part, the fact that he’s American not British is a strike against him. But then George Lazenby was Australian, so who knows?

Nicholas Galitzine

ele é filho do James Bond!! pic.twitter.com/tB1zBtOda6 — Malu 📚🍂 rwrb (@willesblue) August 28, 2023

Perez’s Red, White, & Royal Blue co-star Nicholas Galitzine is a native Englishman, however, so he’s maybe more primed to sip on Bond’s martinis instead. His youthful looks might make you think he’s not experienced enough for the part, but he’s actually 28, so could be in his early 30s by the time a new movie rolls around.

Cameron Monaghan

Someone cast him as James Bond please pic.twitter.com/Cx2kPg7o5Y — Jilly (@Jillerina159) August 27, 2023

OK, let’s for a moment run with the hypothetical that producers ARE willing to cast an American as Bond. In which case, Cameron Monaghan would be a neat choice. He’s a talented, chameleonic actor who seems dedicated to gobbling up franchises like skittles (Star Wars, DC, Avatar: The Last Airbender, etc).

Jonathan Bailey

Make Jonathan Bailey James Bond and let him be a chaotic bisexual. pic.twitter.com/7M0mKlyLn0 — Karen Huger’s CVS Shoes (@spicykezzinnugg) August 26, 2023

The Bridgerton heart-throb is clearly about to own the big screen as he already owned the small one, as he’s due to play the male lead in the two-part Wicked movie adaptation. Plus, he’s Q actor Ben Whishaw’s pick if producers were to look for an openly gay actor to take the part next. Honestly, Bailey might just be a dark horse in this race.

Tom Ellis

From the Devil to James Bond, can it be done? Tom Ellis is synonymous with Lucifer Morningstar to millions of viewers across the globe, so he definitely needs a major movie role as another iconic character to undo that typecasting. Remember that Pierce Brosnan was a TV star before he was cast as Bond.

Harry Styles

HELP i was checking out the secret history fancast on google and i found this 😭😭 why is harry as james bond making me laugh so much sorry i don’t see it pic.twitter.com/lKSCViIK4Z — ★ rev SAW LOUIS !!!! (@talk28me) August 29, 2023

British GQ likes the idea of Harry Styles as James Bond, but clearly not everyone agrees with that hot take. It could be a genius move, though — a bold stance from the producers that promises the next 007 will reflect the changing mores of masculinity in society. Plus, Styles might need another long-term acting gig if rumors of his MCU future are accurate.