Do we know ‘The Fifth Wheel’ Netflix release date?

An intriguing movie called The Fifth Wheel is coming to Netflix. The ensemble comedy, written by married couple Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Sisters, Girls5eva) and Janine Brito (Mr. Mayor, Bless the Harts, Girls5eva, Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell), will star reality icon Kim Kardashian, as she bids to become a bona fide film star. Kardashian’s involvement in the project is twofold, as she’ll also produce it alongside Pell.

Little is known about the intricacies of the plot, but Kardashian did have this to say about it on an episode of The Kardashians (via Lifestyle): “It’s four girls [going] on a trip. It’s, like, The Hangover, Bridesmaids, First Wives’ Club-ish. I was like, ‘I love the idea.’ We went to all the studios and everyone called within 20 minutes with offers.”

Currently, Kardashian is the only announced cast member for The Fifth Wheel, and she’ll play the eponymous role. However, she hopes to attract a star-studded lineup to join her as the other four wheels, telling her agent on The Kardashians (via Lifestyle), “Listen guys, we have so much going on here, so unless we’re going to be the biggest commercial movie and break the internet and have the best f***ing cast ever, I don’t have time.”

But when can Kim Kardashians fans, and fans of obviously high-caliber movies in general, expect to see The Fifth Wheel hit Netflix?

When is The Fifth Wheel coming to Netflix?

Netflix announced The Fifth Wheel on Nov. 6, 2023, with a news article on its official companion site, Tudum. The report, titled “Kim Kardashian Is Going to Be The Fifth Wheel,” said, “Kim Kardashian — reality star, entrepreneur, law student — is adding a new career to her list of hyphenates: budding movie star.” It concluded by saying, “Keep your eyes peeled for more information on The Fifth Wheel as it gears up to enter production.”

No more information has arrived, so it’s unknown precisely when the film will hit the streaming platform. However, as a breakdown by The Direct concluded, it’s unlikely it’ll be any earlier than late 2025.

